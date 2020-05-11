Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's photos give us an insight into their endearing bond; Check out

Advertisement
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's Friendship

    Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift's friendship began in 2014. And since then, they have been inseparable. Both Gigi and Taylor share a great bond with each other and have proved they are each other's biggest supporters. From defending their friendship to celebrating Thanksgiving together and showering each other with love on birthdays, Gigi and Taylor's friendship is one of a kind. They have been giving everyone friendship goals for a long time now. Earlier, in an interview with People, Gigi opened up about her friendship and how much she loves Taylor. She said, "My favourite thing about Taylor is that she's just always herself and she's really true to that. It's really inspiring to hang out with someone that's genuine and is just unapologetically Taylor. It's cool." Previously, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Taylor Swift was all praise for Gigi. The Lover singer said, "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you." For the uninitiated, Gigi also featured in Swift's music video for her song "Bad Blood" along with other girls. As Gigi and Taylor continue to give friendship goals, here's a look at their best friendship moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Vacay goals

    This pic of Gigi and Taylor will definitely give you vacay goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    BFFs

    Time and again, Gigi has said that she's a big of Taylor Swift. Last year, in an interview with Variety, Gigi revealed that she was actually a huge Taylor Swift fan growing up and said that becoming friends has given her an insight into Swift's songwriting process.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Selfie on point

    This selfie speaks volumes about their beautiful friendship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Special bond

    Their bond is really special and this pic of them from an awards show is just enough to prove the same.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    The BFFs love to twin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Girl squad

    Here's a throwback pic of Taylor Swift's girl squad. Well, half of the members are missing in the frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Posers!

    What do you have to say about this snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

