Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Take inspiration from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on how to get the correct pose with your lover

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are all set to become parents for this first time this year. The supermodel recently gave her fans all over the world a look at her savage side. The model who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on an Instagram live shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key and guess what? She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Gigi's big news was a surprise for millions of her fans and she expressed her excitement on becoming a mother on a video call interview with Jimmy Fallon quoting she couldn't be more thankful to have her family with her in this time. Hadid is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial. In one of her most candid Instagram live sessions, the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have had their ups and downs but they have stuck together through thick and thin. The power couple has been giving us relationship goals since November 2015. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to Coronavirus, she was a few weeks pregnant. For fans all around the world, we have these pictures of the star couple which will totally inspire your next picture with your lover.

Photo Credit : getty images