Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are here with their adorable photographs together to inspire you for your next picture with your lover. Take a look
72 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Take inspiration from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on how to get the correct pose with your lover

    Take inspiration from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on how to get the correct pose with your lover

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are all set to become parents for this first time this year. The supermodel recently gave her fans all over the world a look at her savage side. The model who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on an Instagram live shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key and guess what? She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Gigi's big news was a surprise for millions of her fans and she expressed her excitement on becoming a mother on a video call interview with Jimmy Fallon quoting she couldn't be more thankful to have her family with her in this time. Hadid is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial. In one of her most candid Instagram live sessions, the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have had their ups and downs but they have stuck together through thick and thin. The power couple has been giving us relationship goals since November 2015. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to Coronavirus, she was a few weeks pregnant. For fans all around the world, we have these pictures of the star couple which will totally inspire your next picture with your lover.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 10
    The

    The "all smiles" selfie

    Recreate this snap with your lover in a monochrome effect and you have a winner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The

    The "arms around you" pose

    Pull your loved ones closer and recreate this delightful snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The

    The "Eye to eye" snap

    Look into the eyes of your loved ones fiercely to create this picture.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    How cute these two look! We cannot wait to see the first glimpse of their child.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10

    "In his arms" photograph

    The model looks so calm as she clicks a selfie with her beloved Zayn in his arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10

    "Tight hug" monochrome picture

    Making our hearts beat faster with this amazing picture yet again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10

    " Only cute kisses" holiday snap

    Christmas gets only better with your loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10

    " Surprise kisses" picture for birthdays

    The duo looks adorable in this throwback snap from Gigi Hadid's birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Captivating eyes picture

    Captivating eyes picture

    The couple clicks this creative snap of themselves as spend their time together. Gigi is seen playing with his hair as they click a selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement