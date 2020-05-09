Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid: Check out these UNMISSABLE throwback family photos of Zayn Malik's girlfriend with her family

Gigi Hadid: Check out these UNMISSABLE throwback family photos of Zayn Malik's girlfriend with her family

Gigi Hadid's love for family life is evident with these amazing throwback pictures of herself with her family members. Have a look at these photos of Zayn Malik's girlfriend with her family.
579 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these pictures of Gigi Hadid with her family

    Check out these pictures of Gigi Hadid with her family

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid and International singer Zayn Malik gave the sweetest news to the world about their first child together. Popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently congratulated a pregnant Gigi days after her birthday for the good news, Gigi who couldn't stop beaming during her video call interview shared how happy she is to become a mother. The supermodel's younger brother Anwar Hadid is dating popular singer Dua Lipa who in an interview shared"It's very exciting news," Lipa responded to the station’s congratulations. "We're very, very excited.” Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid told the press she was “excited to become Oma in September,” using the Dutch term for grandmother. Liam Payne who was Zayn Malik's co-team member from One Direction in his recent vlog shared, "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. Obviously, you know, they're having a baby at the moment." The American beauty is the face of several global brands and has been modeling ever since she was three. Although Zayn's relationship with her has faced several highs and lows from Met Gala appearances, chest tattoos, and breakups. The two have finally taken their relationship to the next level with their pregnancy. Gigi who shares a close bond with all her family members is thankful to be spending quarantine with her family and Zayn at their farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The model even shared pictures of a holiday card for vogue from her farmhouse. Today have a look at these stunning throwback pictures of the supermodel with her siblings Anwar and Bella Hadid along with her parents Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Stealing Christmas kisses

    Stealing Christmas kisses

    From left to right, Yolanda,Bella and Anwar Hadid with Gigi enjoying their holiday break.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Gigi with her siblings

    Gigi with her siblings

    Gigi with all the 8 siblings of hers captured in a happy frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    The gang of the best

    The gang of the best

    Gigi strikes a pose with her siblings post lunch date with them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Look at the adorable kid

    Look at the adorable kid

    Little Gigi Haddi with her papa Mohammed Hadid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Sweetest hugs with baby sister

    Sweetest hugs with baby sister

    Arent the Hadid sisters the cutest?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Taking her sweet little sibling in her arms

    Taking her sweet little sibling in her arms

    Gigi takes a new born Bella into her arms and we love her hairstyle in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    When you are blessed with good looks

    When you are blessed with good looks

    Gigi with her siblings Anwar and Bella in this amazing selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    A cute Gigi with her mother

    A cute Gigi with her mother

    Gigi having a sweet conversation with her mother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Selfie time with the best boys

    Selfie time with the best boys

    Gigi clicks a selfie with her younger brother and her father as they vacation in a yacht.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    A sweet Christmas throwback

    A sweet Christmas throwback

    The two cute Hadid sisters with their Yolanda Hadid bringing in the Holiday season with Santa Claus.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    All set for the wedding season

    All set for the wedding season

    How adorable do these three look in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    She deserves all the love

    She deserves all the love

    Yolanda really bought up some of the most talented names in the fashion world with her motherly love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    The Hadids with their Oma

    The Hadids with their Oma

    Check out how cute these three look with their Grandma.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Vacation ready with familia

    Vacation ready with familia

    When your family selfie scream 'Good Looks' and 'Love'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Ira Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE childhood photos of Aamir Khan\'s daughter as she turns 23
Ira Khan Birthday Special: Check out THESE childhood photos of Aamir Khan's daughter as she turns 23
Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: The Love Story actress\' family photos are all things love; Check out
Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: The Love Story actress' family photos are all things love; Check out
Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: Here\'s everything we love about the Tollywood star
Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: Here's everything we love about the Tollywood star
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa\'s most fashionable moments set major style goals for couples; See PHOTOS
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's most fashionable moments set major style goals for couples; See PHOTOS
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas\' charming THROWBACK PICS speak volumes of their priceless bond
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas' charming THROWBACK PICS speak volumes of their priceless bond
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: All the times the star showed how to rock black and white ensembles with ease; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: All the times the star showed how to rock black and white ensembles with ease; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement