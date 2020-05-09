Gigi Hadid: Check out these UNMISSABLE throwback family photos of Zayn Malik's girlfriend with her family

1 / 15

Check out these pictures of Gigi Hadid with her family

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and International singer Zayn Malik gave the sweetest news to the world about their first child together. Popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently congratulated a pregnant Gigi days after her birthday for the good news, Gigi who couldn't stop beaming during her video call interview shared how happy she is to become a mother. The supermodel's younger brother Anwar Hadid is dating popular singer Dua Lipa who in an interview shared"It's very exciting news," Lipa responded to the station’s congratulations. "We're very, very excited.” Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid told the press she was “excited to become Oma in September,” using the Dutch term for grandmother. Liam Payne who was Zayn Malik's co-team member from One Direction in his recent vlog shared, "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. Obviously, you know, they're having a baby at the moment." The American beauty is the face of several global brands and has been modeling ever since she was three. Although Zayn's relationship with her has faced several highs and lows from Met Gala appearances, chest tattoos, and breakups. The two have finally taken their relationship to the next level with their pregnancy. Gigi who shares a close bond with all her family members is thankful to be spending quarantine with her family and Zayn at their farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The model even shared pictures of a holiday card for vogue from her farmhouse. Today have a look at these stunning throwback pictures of the supermodel with her siblings Anwar and Bella Hadid along with her parents Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid.

Photo Credit : Instagram