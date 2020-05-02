X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid Dating List: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik; Here's who the supermodel dated

Gigi Hadid Dating List: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik; Here's who the supermodel dated

Gigi Hadid is all set to be a mom, as the supermodel and America's sweetheart is all set to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Have a look at her dating history till date.
1376 reads Mumbai Updated: May 2, 2020 12:28 pm
  • 1 / 7
    The Gigi Hadid dating list: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik, Check it out

    The Gigi Hadid dating list: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik, Check it out

    The internet lost its calm when the word of American International Gigi Hadid and international singer Zayn Malik expecting their first child ever came out this week. The American sweetheart has personally confirmed reports she's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik over her first interview since quarantine. The model appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon over a video call and told the host that yes, she's pregnant when he congratulated her. The news came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday where she was seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister-supermodel Bella Hadid. Talking about her cake which was inspired by a bagel which is her big pregnancy craving so far, Gigi shared "My craving has been everything bagels, I eat an everything bagel every day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel." She told Fallon that she got emotional over the fact that Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake because she is such a big fan of him and the show. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi is 5 months pregnant and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride but the couple finally seems to have found their love for each other afloat despite all odds now with their child on the way too. The duo started dating for post-Gigi's breakup with international singer Joe Jonas and have headlines with their red carpet appearances and relationship quite a number of times. Today have a look at the dating history of Americal supermodel Gigi Hadid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Cody Simpson

    Cody Simpson

    The model dated the Australian singer in 2013 and the couple made headlines with their headlines for the first time with Gigi's appearance in the song Surfboard.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Daniel Sharman

    Daniel Sharman

    Teen Wolf star Daniel Sharman's public appearance with Gigi sparked off rumours of the two hitting it off in the year 2014 in the month of October.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Joe Jonas

    Joe Jonas

    One of the most loved celeb couple back then Joe and Gigi's numerous appearances were always loved by their fans on various events as well as on social media the two started dating in the year 2015 in the month of June but they called it off in the same year in the month of November.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Lewis Hamilton

    Lewis Hamilton

    Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton and Gigi Hadid's friend circle was pretty tight and were often seen partying together. After few parties together in 2015 the duo met again in 2018 for an ad campaign which sparked off dating rumours yet again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Tyler Cameron

    Tyler Cameron

    Last year in 2019, Gigi Hadid had rumoured boyfriend international supermodel Tyler Cameron by her side as her grandmother passed away and the two were seen holding each other's arm at the funeral although none of them confirmed the relationship publically.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in the year 2015 after breaking up with their respective exes. But they called off the relationship in the year 2018 but three months after that theyw ere spotted being intimate in New York again and in January 2019, they split again. It was in 2020 when the duo was seen spending time together in quarantine and the news of them expecting a baby girl became public.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Himanshi Khurana\'s 8 stunning photos that prove she can pull off any look; Check out
Himanshi Khurana's 8 stunning photos that prove she can pull off any look; Check out
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria\'s selfie, Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik\'s throwback pic to Athiya Shetty\'s denim look
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria's selfie, Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's throwback pic to Athiya Shetty's denim look
Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child
Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child
Tara Sutaria: Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, 5 times the actress praised her co stars
Tara Sutaria: Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, 5 times the actress praised her co stars
Kiara Advani: 8 Ramadan looks to steal from the Laxmmi Bomb actress
Kiara Advani: 8 Ramadan looks to steal from the Laxmmi Bomb actress
Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting
Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement