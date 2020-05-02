Gigi Hadid Dating List: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik; Here's who the supermodel dated

1 / 7

The Gigi Hadid dating list: From Joe Jonas to Tyler Cameron and Zayn Malik, Check it out

The internet lost its calm when the word of American International Gigi Hadid and international singer Zayn Malik expecting their first child ever came out this week. The American sweetheart has personally confirmed reports she's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik over her first interview since quarantine. The model appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon over a video call and told the host that yes, she's pregnant when he congratulated her. The news came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday where she was seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister-supermodel Bella Hadid. Talking about her cake which was inspired by a bagel which is her big pregnancy craving so far, Gigi shared "My craving has been everything bagels, I eat an everything bagel every day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel." She told Fallon that she got emotional over the fact that Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake because she is such a big fan of him and the show. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi is 5 months pregnant and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride but the couple finally seems to have found their love for each other afloat despite all odds now with their child on the way too. The duo started dating for post-Gigi's breakup with international singer Joe Jonas and have headlines with their red carpet appearances and relationship quite a number of times. Today have a look at the dating history of Americal supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Photo Credit : Instagram