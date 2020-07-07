Gigi Hadid: Every time the supermodel and mother to be looked phenomenal in mirror selfies

1 / 10

Gigi Hadid and her stunning mirror

Gigi Hadid is not only a stunning supermodel but her recent social media which has over 54 million followers reveals how she is bold and never fears to keep her opinion upfront. Recently a magazine posted an article about the actress captioning it as "@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy (sic)." The supermodel took to their comment section to slam the reports. She wrote, “Disguise ...? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional, or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks (sic).” The supermodel is all set to welcome her first child along with international singer Zayn Malik. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi expressed that couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way.

Photo Credit : Instagram