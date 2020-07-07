Advertisement
Gigi Hadid: Every time the supermodel and mother to be looked phenomenal in mirror selfies

Gigi Hadid's stunning portraits leave fans speechless every single time but today take a look at these mirror selfies of the supermodel whcih prove how photogenic she is.
3258 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Gigi Hadid is not only a stunning supermodel but her recent social media which has over 54 million followers reveals how she is bold and never fears to keep her opinion upfront. Recently a magazine posted an article about the actress captioning it as "@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy (sic)." The supermodel took to their comment section to slam the reports. She wrote, “Disguise ...? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional, or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks (sic).” The supermodel is all set to welcome her first child along with international singer Zayn Malik. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi expressed that couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The model strikes a pose with her bestie Kendall Jenner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The model tries out a fun frizzy hairstyle as she strikes a pose in front of the mirror.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Balancing work and life hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Gigi is all set to slay her winter day out in this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    All white look goals right here feat Gigi Hadid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    All set to slay in her formal look for the day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Bella and Gigi are all set to rule the red carpet in this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Aren't they the best looking sister duo?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    How she is photogenic all the time!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

