Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid: Here's when Zayn Malik's GF and the supermodel nailed her zero makeup look like a pro; See PHOTOS

Gigi Hadid: Here's when Zayn Malik's GF and the supermodel nailed her zero makeup look like a pro; See PHOTOS

Many fans and followers always appreciate Gigi Hadid for being real and flaunting natural beauty. On that note, here's a look at times when Zayn Malik's partner and the supermodel nailed her zero makeup look like a pro.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 05:28 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Gigi Hadid's no makeup looks

    Gigi Hadid's no makeup looks

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been making headlines for one big reason and i.e. they are expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right! Gigi and Zayn are soon going to be parents and fans of the couple are extremely happy for them. A few days ago, Gigi Hadid made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Confirming the news of her pregnancy, Gigi went on to say that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news came out, and hence, she decided to confirm her pregnancy. The supermodel further added that she is very grateful for all the love that is pouring in for her and beau Zayn. Gigi also added that the couple is very excited about the new chapter in their life. She also mentioned how it is really a blessing for her to be at home and experience her pregnancy, day after day. Furthermore, talking about her current cravings, Gigi added that currently, she is only thinking about Bagels. For the uninitiated, Gigi's birthday cake was specially made in the shape of a bagel and she couldn't stop crying. Currently, Zayn and Gigi are spending time at his farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Gigi has been very active lately on social media. She has been sharing beautiful photos on Instagram. Many who follow her might know that she keeps sharing zero makeup photos on social media. Many fans and followers always appreciate her for being real and flaunting natural beauty. On that note, here are few no makeup photos of Gigi Hadid. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Gigi looks beautiful sans makeup in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    This is one of the beautiful snaps of the supermodel sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    So pretty

    So pretty

    Here's a zero makeup selfie shared by her on Instagram story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Beautiful beyond words

    Beautiful beyond words

    The Supermodel nailed the no makeup look like a pro.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Those eyes!

    Those eyes!

    This pic won't let you take your eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Posing with her girls

    Posing with her girls

    Gigi shares an amazing bond with Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic of Gigi with Zayn is too cute for words. Also, yet again, Gigi nailed the zero makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    ...And also couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Bedfie

    Bedfie

    In this pic, Gigi can be seen flaunting her natural beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston\'s 50th birthday to meeting at SAG Awards, when exes made buzz post split
Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday to meeting at SAG Awards, when exes made buzz post split
Amitabh Bachchan\'s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduates: Check her photos with mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduates: Check her photos with mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Salman Khan: Raveena Tandon to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses who made their DEBUT opposite the superstar
Salman Khan: Raveena Tandon to Sonakshi Sinha, actresses who made their DEBUT opposite the superstar
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Tara Sutaria\'s obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Tara Sutaria's obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement