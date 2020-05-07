Gigi Hadid: Here's when Zayn Malik's GF and the supermodel nailed her zero makeup look like a pro; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Gigi Hadid's no makeup looks

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been making headlines for one big reason and i.e. they are expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right! Gigi and Zayn are soon going to be parents and fans of the couple are extremely happy for them. A few days ago, Gigi Hadid made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' Confirming the news of her pregnancy, Gigi went on to say that she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news came out, and hence, she decided to confirm her pregnancy. The supermodel further added that she is very grateful for all the love that is pouring in for her and beau Zayn. Gigi also added that the couple is very excited about the new chapter in their life. She also mentioned how it is really a blessing for her to be at home and experience her pregnancy, day after day. Furthermore, talking about her current cravings, Gigi added that currently, she is only thinking about Bagels. For the uninitiated, Gigi's birthday cake was specially made in the shape of a bagel and she couldn't stop crying. Currently, Zayn and Gigi are spending time at his farmhouse in Pennsylvania. Gigi has been very active lately on social media. She has been sharing beautiful photos on Instagram. Many who follow her might know that she keeps sharing zero makeup photos on social media. Many fans and followers always appreciate her for being real and flaunting natural beauty. On that note, here are few no makeup photos of Gigi Hadid. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram