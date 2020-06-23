Gigi Hadid: Holographic to unicorn; PHOTOS that prove the model's eye makeup game is always on point

1 / 12

Gigi Hadid's eye makeup made her the CEO of experimental makeup

Gigi Hadid’s social media is an interesting grid of many things of the supermodel’s life. From interesting family pictures to photos of fun times with her best friend and ofc course our favourite are the ones with her partner Zayn Malik. The soon to be mom is known for her polite and modest nature apart from being completely honest all the time. The 25 year old is currently in Pennsylvania at her Mom’s farmhouse with her family and Zayn as she awaits the arrival of her child during these tough Coronavirus times. Gigi recently shared photos of her younger brother Anwar Hadid who recently turned 21. Sharing multiple photos with the model, Gigi wrote “Happiest Birthday to my sweet bruvvo anwarhadid !!!! I am so proud of you and how you’ve spent your 21 years: Passionate, inquisitive, loving, spreading genuine light, staying true to yourself, and standing firmly on the right side of history. You deserve the best always !!! Can’t wait to get to celebrate you soon :) Hope you have the best day!” Anwar is currently dating international singer Dua Lipa. Gigi also featured in a cooking show she shoot before the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus and dedicated the episode to her father Anwar Hadid. Then supermodel is know to be an epitome of grace and style and over the years, some of Heena international red carpet looks have made some major headlines. Today we have some of her experimental eye makeup looks which absolutely broke the internet and proved that Gigi Hadid is then CEO of experimental eye makeup.

Photo Credit : Instagram