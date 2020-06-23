Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid: Holographic to unicorn; PHOTOS that prove the model's eye makeup game is always on point

Gigi Hadid: Holographic to unicorn; PHOTOS that prove the model's eye makeup game is always on point

Gigi Hadid's experimental eye makeups will win your heart with the way she looks so perfect in each one of them. Check them out.
5140 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Gigi Hadid's eye makeup made her the CEO of experimental makeup

    Gigi Hadid's eye makeup made her the CEO of experimental makeup

    Gigi Hadid’s social media is an interesting grid of many things of the supermodel’s life. From interesting family pictures to photos of fun times with her best friend and ofc course our favourite are the ones with her partner Zayn Malik. The soon to be mom is known for her polite and modest nature apart from being completely honest all the time. The 25 year old is currently in Pennsylvania at her Mom’s farmhouse with her family and Zayn as she awaits the arrival of her child during these tough Coronavirus times. Gigi recently shared photos of her younger brother Anwar Hadid who recently turned 21. Sharing multiple photos with the model, Gigi wrote “Happiest Birthday to my sweet bruvvo anwarhadid !!!! I am so proud of you and how you’ve spent your 21 years: Passionate, inquisitive, loving, spreading genuine light, staying true to yourself, and standing firmly on the right side of history. You deserve the best always !!! Can’t wait to get to celebrate you soon :) Hope you have the best day!” Anwar is currently dating international singer Dua Lipa. Gigi also featured in a cooking show she shoot before the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus and dedicated the episode to her father Anwar Hadid. Then supermodel is know to be an epitome of grace and style and over the years, some of Heena international red carpet looks have made some major headlines. Today we have some of her experimental eye makeup looks which absolutely broke the internet and proved that Gigi Hadid is then CEO of experimental eye makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    A bright blue look

    A bright blue look

    How cute is this look with the hairstyle she is donning?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    A twist to smokey eye

    A twist to smokey eye

    Don't you love this new twist to the iconic smokey eye?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    A golden affair

    A golden affair

    From her accessories to her heavenly light golden look we love it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Edgy extra long lashes

    Edgy extra long lashes

    Adding a dramatic twist with some lash game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    Another golden kiss

    Another golden kiss

    Gigi in a glitter gold eye makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    A white liner

    A white liner

    Just a white line makes this look just so interesting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Holographic love

    Holographic love

    Bold, beautiful and extremely stunning, we loved this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Unicorn magic

    Unicorn magic

    How cool is this vibrant look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Glitter yellow gold

    Glitter yellow gold

    A shimmer look you can't take your eyes off from.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    The artistic one

    The artistic one

    Hands down one of the best looks so far.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    The yellow line

    The yellow line

    Adding a twist to her clean look yet again with a stroke of yellow.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar’s luxe bungalow in Rishikesh looks nothing less than a dream
PHOTOS: Neha Kakkar’s luxe bungalow in Rishikesh looks nothing less than a dream
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
All the times Malaika Arora stepped out sans makeup in a fuss free hairstyle; See PHOTOS
Shaheer Sheikh\'s adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
Shaheer Sheikh's adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
IU\'s beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
IU's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement