Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez: 10 Hollywood celebs who show us how to take the perfect car selfie

Global celebrities and their car selfies are here to give us our next selfie inspiration. Take a look at these cool snaps.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 03:48 pm
    Global celebs and their car selfies

    Global celebs and their car selfies

    One of the most loved and popular celebrity couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently welcomed their daughter together. Although there is a lot of speculation about the first photos of their newborn and the name of their baby girl which they are yet to reveal. The duo keeps giving a sneak peek into their new routine with their photos and Instagram stories. The cute celebrity couple shared details of their first date night after welcoming their little one. For their first date night, Malik and Hadid stayed in and Gigi Hadid cooked a very fall dinner: browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta. "Mom and dad's first date night," Hadid wrote. "She's in the other room with Oma (Yolanda, Gigi's mom)but miss her sm lol." They might have parted and reunited a couple of times. But Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid don't seem like they can have pillow talks with anyone else. Zayn and Gigi have always given relationship goals. Yes, the former One Direction singer and the supermodel have had their share of breakups and link-ups, but this time around, they seem to be in it for good. Their social media has in fact over the past couple of years given fans a good insight into their love timeline. Due to the pandemic and lack of global events, photos and live video interaction of celebrities are all global stars have to stay in contact with their fans. Today we have these selfies shared by global celebs from their cars giving fans the perfect car selfie click.

    Photo Credit : Gigi Hadid's Instagram

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift fun filled selfie is just as adorable as her!

    Photo Credit : Taylor Swift's instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas keep raising the bar of romance higher and higher.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are by far one of the coolest new parents.

    Photo Credit : joe jonas' instagram

    Ian Somerhalder

    Ian Somerhalder

    Ian Somerhalder raising the temperature here with his selfie.

    Photo Credit : Ian Somerhalder's instagram

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez is legit the glam queen and here her selfie gives us yet another reason to fall for her.

    Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez's instagram

    Kendall Jenner

    Kendall Jenner

    Kendall Jenner shows her artistic angle with a cool filter in her selfie here.

    Photo Credit : Kendall Jenner's instagram

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez with her friend in this cool selfie as they enjoy a car ride.

    Photo Credit : Selena Gomez's instagram

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner in an adorable car selfie here.

    Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner's instagram

    Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid enjoys her coffee as she shares a selfie sipping the same in her car.

    Photo Credit : Bella Hadid's instagram

    Justin and Hailey Bieber

    Justin and Hailey Bieber

    Justin and Hailey Bieber's romantic car drive moment captured in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Justin Bieber's instagram

