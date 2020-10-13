Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez: 10 Hollywood celebs who show us how to take the perfect car selfie

1 / 11

Global celebs and their car selfies

One of the most loved and popular celebrity couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently welcomed their daughter together. Although there is a lot of speculation about the first photos of their newborn and the name of their baby girl which they are yet to reveal. The duo keeps giving a sneak peek into their new routine with their photos and Instagram stories. The cute celebrity couple shared details of their first date night after welcoming their little one. For their first date night, Malik and Hadid stayed in and Gigi Hadid cooked a very fall dinner: browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta. "Mom and dad's first date night," Hadid wrote. "She's in the other room with Oma (Yolanda, Gigi's mom)but miss her sm lol." They might have parted and reunited a couple of times. But Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid don't seem like they can have pillow talks with anyone else. Zayn and Gigi have always given relationship goals. Yes, the former One Direction singer and the supermodel have had their share of breakups and link-ups, but this time around, they seem to be in it for good. Their social media has in fact over the past couple of years given fans a good insight into their love timeline. Due to the pandemic and lack of global events, photos and live video interaction of celebrities are all global stars have to stay in contact with their fans. Today we have these selfies shared by global celebs from their cars giving fans the perfect car selfie click.

Photo Credit : Gigi Hadid's Instagram