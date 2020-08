Gigi Hadid to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Pregnancy announcements this lockdown which resulted in internet meltdown

1 / 8

Celebrities who announced their pregnancies this lockdown

Gigi Hadid is all set to become a mother for the first time this lockdown. The 25-year-old American supermodel and International singing sensation Zayn Malik whose relationship has always grabbed headlines are currently at Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse this lockdown. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in with the sweetest way. Gigi shared a selfie of her with Zayn and captioned it as, "Baby Daddy". Reports suggest that Gigi is expecting her baby in the month of September and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. The supermodel who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on Instagram shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key. She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Apart from Gigi, Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his wedding and the news that his wife Natasa Stankovic is expecting their first child. The duo welcomed their son Agastya on July 30th. Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are all set to welcome their second child. On the 12th of August, the duo shared a message, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Today take a look at these celeb pregnancies which stormed the internet.

Photo Credit : getty images