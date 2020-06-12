Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid pulled off different shades of lipsticks and made fans swoon over her beauty looks; Check PHOTOS

Gigi Hadid pulled off different shades of lipsticks and made fans swoon over her beauty looks; Check PHOTOS

Gigi Hadid experimented with shades of brown and red and beige lip colours and made her fans fall in love with her beauty looks all over again in these throwback photos. Check them out.
10715 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these lip shades donned by Gigi Hadid

    Check out these lip shades donned by Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of the greatest models globally. The 25-year-old has reached several milestones in her career even before turning 25 this year in April. Gigi brought in her quarantine birthday in the sweetest way with her close ones at her mother's farmhouse in Pennsylvania where she is currently with her family and boyfriend pop sensation Zayn Malik. It's been a couple of weeks since Gigi Hadid announced that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik via Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and she's been relatively quiet about her personal life ever since. Hadid discussed her pregnancy at length as well as her relationship with Malik in a new interview/makeup tutorial on Instagram Live for a makeup brand she endorses. In her 90 minutes, long tutorial Gigi gave fans a sneak peek of singer Zayn who was seen with one of Gigi's horses and also answered some personal topics. One of the notable changes in the supermodel's appearance in the tutorial was Hadid's face as she is a few months into her pregnancy, her rounder face shape was quite noticeable. “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this (face shape)since I was born,” she shared. “Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know,” she added. Being a style icon and a beauty sensation at such a young age, the American beauty has often surprised us with her experimental looks and outfits. Today we have these lip shades donned by the model which made fans fall in love with her beauty looks. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Peach and glitz

    Peach and glitz

    A shade just a shade darker than her skin with a touch of shimmer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Glossy lips are always a charm

    Glossy lips are always a charm

    Gigi adds a bit of glam to her girl next door selfie here with her glossy lip shade.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Soft red lips

    Soft red lips

    Keeping the glamour on point here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Brown matte shade

    Brown matte shade

    We love her smokey eyes and overall beauty look in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Metallic and Mauve

    Metallic and Mauve

    This Mauve shade just compliments her look and face perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Baddest Beige lip shade

    Baddest Beige lip shade

    Gigi's look from her latest makeup tutorial.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Oh my god!

    Oh my god!

    Her confidence just adds more power to her stunning self.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Another stunning shade in neutrals

    Another stunning shade in neutrals

    Stunning eyes and lovely lips in this selfie makes it an unmissable snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Retro feels with the best

    Retro feels with the best

    From her hairdo to her makeup and dressup it all reminds us of the retro times.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Hina Khan\'s post workout glow is the apt motivation to shed those extra kilos; See Photos
Hina Khan's post workout glow is the apt motivation to shed those extra kilos; See Photos
Ranbir Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F or Ananya Panday, Which Gen Z actor should the star work with? COMMENT
Ranbir Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F or Ananya Panday, Which Gen Z actor should the star work with? COMMENT
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan: Celebs who played indoor games to escape boredom in lockdown
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan: Celebs who played indoor games to escape boredom in lockdown
When Disha Patani rocked a simple denim look in the coolest way and fans loved her style; Check PHOTOS
When Disha Patani rocked a simple denim look in the coolest way and fans loved her style; Check PHOTOS
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s foodie side REVEALED: From a healthy spread to cheesy fries; Take a look at her favourites
Tamannaah Bhatia's foodie side REVEALED: From a healthy spread to cheesy fries; Take a look at her favourites
When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet
When Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp in ethnic wear & their sizzling chemistry broke the internet
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement