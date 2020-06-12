Gigi Hadid pulled off different shades of lipsticks and made fans swoon over her beauty looks; Check PHOTOS

1 / 10

Check out these lip shades donned by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of the greatest models globally. The 25-year-old has reached several milestones in her career even before turning 25 this year in April. Gigi brought in her quarantine birthday in the sweetest way with her close ones at her mother's farmhouse in Pennsylvania where she is currently with her family and boyfriend pop sensation Zayn Malik. It's been a couple of weeks since Gigi Hadid announced that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik via Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and she's been relatively quiet about her personal life ever since. Hadid discussed her pregnancy at length as well as her relationship with Malik in a new interview/makeup tutorial on Instagram Live for a makeup brand she endorses. In her 90 minutes, long tutorial Gigi gave fans a sneak peek of singer Zayn who was seen with one of Gigi's horses and also answered some personal topics. One of the notable changes in the supermodel's appearance in the tutorial was Hadid's face as she is a few months into her pregnancy, her rounder face shape was quite noticeable. “People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this (face shape)since I was born,” she shared. “Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know,” she added. Being a style icon and a beauty sensation at such a young age, the American beauty has often surprised us with her experimental looks and outfits. Today we have these lip shades donned by the model which made fans fall in love with her beauty looks. Check photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram