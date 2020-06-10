Gigi Hadid’s selfies with Zayn Malik to her off duty look; Check out these interesting snaps of the supermodel

1 / 15

Check out interesting selfies of Gigi Hadid's.

Gigi Hadid was only 2 when she first started modeling, born to Yolanda Hadid who is a model herself and real estate developed Mohamed Hadid the 25-year-old is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Gigi, as we all know, is quarantining in Pennsylvania at her mother's farmhouse with her family and partner Zayn Malik with whom she is also expecting her first child. Gigi's big news was a surprise for millions of her fans and she expressed her delight and excitement on becoming a mother on a video call interview with the infamous Jimmy Fallon quoting she couldn't be more thankful to have her family with her in this time. The 25-year-old is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial with her makeup actresses for one such brand she endorses. In one of her most candid Instagram live the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to coronavirus she was a few weeks pregnant. Post her live tutorial Gigi shared a lovely dewy makeup look with a sunkissed selfie. The model who has been quite active on her social media in the past few months keep interacting with her fans through comments and her stories. Today we have some of the interesting selfies that she shared of herself. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram