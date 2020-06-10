Advertisement
Gigi Hadid's selfies with Zayn Malik to her off duty look; Check out these interesting snaps of the supermodel

Gigi Hadid’s selfies with Zayn Malik to her off duty look; Check out these interesting snaps of the supermodel

Gigi Hadid's selfies on her social media display her romantic side with partner Zayn Malik, reveal her fun side and also prove how naturally stunning she is. Check them out.
June 10, 2020
  • 1 / 15
    Check out interesting selfies of Gigi Hadid's.

    Check out interesting selfies of Gigi Hadid's.

    Gigi Hadid was only 2 when she first started modeling, born to Yolanda Hadid who is a model herself and real estate developed Mohamed Hadid the 25-year-old is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Gigi, as we all know, is quarantining in Pennsylvania at her mother's farmhouse with her family and partner Zayn Malik with whom she is also expecting her first child. Gigi's big news was a surprise for millions of her fans and she expressed her delight and excitement on becoming a mother on a video call interview with the infamous Jimmy Fallon quoting she couldn't be more thankful to have her family with her in this time. The 25-year-old is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial with her makeup actresses for one such brand she endorses. In one of her most candid Instagram live the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to coronavirus she was a few weeks pregnant. Post her live tutorial Gigi shared a lovely dewy makeup look with a sunkissed selfie. The model who has been quite active on her social media in the past few months keep interacting with her fans through comments and her stories. Today we have some of the interesting selfies that she shared of herself. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    When your hair is on point

    When your hair is on point

    Did someone say hair goals?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Straight out of bed

    Straight out of bed

    A sans makeup picture of the American beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Trying interesting shades

    Trying interesting shades

    Gigi donning an oxblood coloured lip colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    In her natural self

    In her natural self

    Doesn't she look just perfect?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Her fresh look post salon

    Her fresh look post salon

    We love her eyes! They are just so pretty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Back stage shenanigans

    Back stage shenanigans

    Gigi Hadid donnes a beautiful smokey eyed beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Best friends for life

    Best friends for life

    Keeping that glam game strong with Kendall Jenner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Too much glamour in one picture

    Too much glamour in one picture

    We couldn't agree more with this caption.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    You can't miss the excited faces of Gigi and Kendall here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Always in for selfie

    Always in for selfie

    How cute is this picture of Zayn and Gigi?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    We cant wait for their child

    We can't wait for their child

    The model looks peaceful with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik. Can you imagine the good looks their child is being blessed with?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    How cute are these two?

    How cute are these two?

    Post swim session selfies are always the best!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Sunkissed to perfection

    Sunkissed to perfection

    Her naturally stunning blonde hair light up in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Rocking the red lips look

    Rocking the red lips look

    Always surprising us with her off duty looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

