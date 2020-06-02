Advertisement
Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez to Jennifer Aniston; Here's how your favourite stars look sans makeup

Right from Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, and more, celebrities often share their makeup free photos on social media. Take a look!
9846 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2020 05:35 pm
  • 1 / 17
    Hollywood stars sans makeup

    Hollywood stars sans makeup

    When they are not shooting or working on any project, celebrities ditch their makeup and allow their skin to breathe. Yes, just like you, stars have their days when they ditch their usual beauty routine and go absolutely makeup free. Right from Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, and more, celebrities often share their makeup free photos on social media. The stars also often get praised for confidently posting their no makeup selfies and encouraging others to do so. Demi Lovato is very active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her no makeup photos with motivating messages all the time. Apart from her, we have Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot among others who often flaunt their natural beauty and show the world that they're not perfect. On that note, take a look at celebrities who love flaunting their makeup free look on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 17
    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    Selena is very active on social media. The Boyfriend singer is very comfortable in sharing her pictures sans makeup on Instagram. So time and again, Gomez keeps treating her fans with her no makeup photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 17
    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato

    Demi is one beautiful singer. Her social media posts are a perfect treat to the eyes. The singer is highly praised for flaunting her bare face. She shared this snap and wrote, "Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair piece, it's important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 17
    Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot

    The actress looks as beautiful with makeup as she does without it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 17
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian's pout is on point in this selfie. However, her no makeup look steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 17
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    Time and again, Miley shares her makeup-free selfies on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 17
    Zendaya

    Zendaya

    Anyone who follows Zendaya knows she's not shy about sharing her no makeup photos on Instagram. She looks as good sans makeup as she does with makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 17
    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello

    Camila is one active celebrity on Instagram. She is comfortable posting her makeup free selfies on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 17
    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham is one inspirational celebrity. Her no makeup selfies are a perfect treat to her fans and followers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 17
    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid

    Gigi who is expecting her first child with beau Zayn Malik loves sharing no makeup photos of herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 17
    Kesha

    Kesha

    Kesha's no makeup snaps inspire millions to share their photos sans makeup as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 17
    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie definitely knows how to nail the no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 17
    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    When she's not working on any project, Gwyneth loves chilling at home sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 17
    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston knows how to pull off a no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 17
    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox loves to show off her flawless skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 17
    Lisa Kudrow

    Lisa Kudrow

    Lisa Kudrow looks beautiful sans makeup. We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 17
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    We absolutely love JLo's no makeup, no filter snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

