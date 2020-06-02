Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez to Jennifer Aniston; Here's how your favourite stars look sans makeup

1 / 17

Hollywood stars sans makeup

When they are not shooting or working on any project, celebrities ditch their makeup and allow their skin to breathe. Yes, just like you, stars have their days when they ditch their usual beauty routine and go absolutely makeup free. Right from Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, and more, celebrities often share their makeup free photos on social media. The stars also often get praised for confidently posting their no makeup selfies and encouraging others to do so. Demi Lovato is very active on Instagram. She keeps sharing her no makeup photos with motivating messages all the time. Apart from her, we have Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot among others who often flaunt their natural beauty and show the world that they're not perfect. On that note, take a look at celebrities who love flaunting their makeup free look on social media.

