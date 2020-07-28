Gigi Hadid shares a great camaraderie with pop singer Selena Gomez; See PHOTOS which prove the same

1 / 8

Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez's photos together

Gigi Hadid is all set to become a mom this year and this happens to be one of the best news that fans of the supermodel and her world-famous singer beau Zayn Malik's have heard. Gigi, as we all know, is quarantining in Pennsylvania at her mother's farmhouse with her family and partner Zayn Malik with whom she is also expecting her first child. Gigi's big news was a surprise for millions of her fans and she expressed her excitement on becoming a mother on a video call interview with Jimmy Fallon quoting she couldn't be more thankful to have her family with her in this time. Hadid is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial. In one of her most candid Instagram live sessions, the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to Coronavirus, she was a few weeks pregnant. Post her live tutorial, Gigi shared a lovely dewy makeup look with a sunkissed selfie. The model is loved for her lively and down to earth nature. Also famous for her insanely popular friend circle, her social media is a treat for fans. Apart from Taylor Swift, Gigi also shares a wonderful bond with another famous singer, Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made headlines when they first started dating in 2017 after splitting from their uber-famous other halves - Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid( Gigi's younger sister)Today take a look at these photos of Gigi Hadid with pop sensation Selena Gomez which reveal their bond of friendship.

Photo Credit : Instagram