Gigi Hadid shows her fun side in these interesting selfies; Take a look at the THROWBACK PHOTOS

1 / 14

Check out these interesting selfies of supermodel Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is all set to become a mum this September. At a time like this, the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting their first child together was one of the best news for their fans. The two had few ups and downs in their relationship in the past but have always emerged stronger than ever. Gigi has been active more than ever on her social media. From interacting with her fans to giving makeup tutorials, the model has been making us fall in love with her all over again this lockdown. Gigi Hadid gave one of her most candid, lengthy interviews of the year when she and makeup artist Erin Parsons did a makeup tutorial for a brand Hadid is associated with years now on her Instagram Live. She commented on her pregnancy and she had cosmetic surgery gossip. Then, at the end of the live stream, Hadid spoke a little about her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her baby's father. But what really caught viewers' attention was Zayn Malik behind her live streaming video with Gigi's horses. As we all know that the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The international singer is known to be low profile about his personal life and immediately after viewers in Gigi's video spotted Zayn they started showering the couple with the congratulatory messages. We have some interesting snaps of the Supermodel trying out some cool filters in her pictures revealing her fun side. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram