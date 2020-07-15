/
Gigi Hadid shows her fun side in these interesting selfies; Take a look at the THROWBACK PHOTOS
Gigi Hadid is loved for her talent as a model and of course, for the amazing person, she is in real. The soon to be mom shared a glimpse of her fun side with these cute throwback filters on social media. Check them out.
Check out these interesting selfies of supermodel Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid is all set to become a mum this September. At a time like this, the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting their first child together was one of the best news for their fans. The two had few ups and downs in their relationship in the past but have always emerged stronger than ever. Gigi has been active more than ever on her social media. From interacting with her fans to giving makeup tutorials, the model has been making us fall in love with her all over again this lockdown. Gigi Hadid gave one of her most candid, lengthy interviews of the year when she and makeup artist Erin Parsons did a makeup tutorial for a brand Hadid is associated with years now on her Instagram Live. She commented on her pregnancy and she had cosmetic surgery gossip. Then, at the end of the live stream, Hadid spoke a little about her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her baby's father. But what really caught viewers' attention was Zayn Malik behind her live streaming video with Gigi's horses. As we all know that the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The international singer is known to be low profile about his personal life and immediately after viewers in Gigi's video spotted Zayn they started showering the couple with the congratulatory messages. We have some interesting snaps of the Supermodel trying out some cool filters in her pictures revealing her fun side. Take a look.
Keeping it up with the glasses
The model shares a pic donning a nerdy filter.
Such a cute selfie
How sweet is the model looking in this snap?
Hello Beautiful
When you display your love for the two favourite things in your life! Your bestie and pizza.
The alien filter part one
Gigi loved this filter so much and we are sure about it because her caption says so.
The purple lips
How adorable is this snap of the model?
Gigi's own filter
We love the cute cub mask along with the supermodel's sticker on this filter.
A floral bliss
For the stunner she is it looks like all these filters just add up to her beauty.
Hello Kitty!
When you cannot decide who is more adorable!
The sweetest throwback
All wrapped up for a nap.
The stunner selfie
Greeting her followers on social media in the perfect way.
With the love of her life
Aww! We love how they smile while they pose for these selfies.
Always experimenting with filters
We really cannot wait to see their first child who of course will be blessed with good looks.
Major throwback picture
Gigi looks cool in this throwback selfie of hers around 4 years back and we love her sassy look in this one.
