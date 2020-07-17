Gigi Hadid: Snap with Zayn Malik to walking pregnant on the ramp; Times the model made headlines this lockdown

1 / 8

Gigi Hadid made headlines for these reasons this lockdown

Gigi Hadid just gave her fans all over the world a look at her savage side. The actress who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on an Instagram live shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key and guess what? She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Gigi explained how if she sits in front of a web cam its not possible to see her baby bump and that her preganancy is not the most important thing going on in the world right now. Gigi shared how first the Coronavirus pandemic and then the Black lives matter movement are things that require much more attention than her pregnancy. Gigi Hadid is making sure to spend as much quality time with her family as possible when on quarantine mode. Soon enough, as her due date is in September, the 25-year-old supermodel will welcome her first child with Zayn Malik. Gigi along with mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid and partner Zayn is spending the quarantine at her Yolanda's farmhouse. Mohamed Hadid, Gigi's father went on Instagram to share a lovely snap of his gorgeous children and used a clever trick to cover up Gigi Hadid's baby bump. The model's relationship has hit low with the "Entertainer" singer several times but they always hit rocky shores to be stronger than ever. Today take a look at the headlines the supermodel during the lockdown.

Photo Credit : getty images