Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid: Snap with Zayn Malik to walking pregnant on the ramp; Times the model made headlines this lockdown

Gigi Hadid: Snap with Zayn Malik to walking pregnant on the ramp; Times the model made headlines this lockdown

Gigi Hadid never fails to impress us with her looks or with her humorous nature. Today take a look at these headlines she made during the quarantine.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 07:31 am
  • 1 / 8
    Gigi Hadid made headlines for these reasons this lockdown

    Gigi Hadid made headlines for these reasons this lockdown

    Gigi Hadid just gave her fans all over the world a look at her savage side. The actress who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on an Instagram live shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key and guess what? She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Gigi explained how if she sits in front of a web cam its not possible to see her baby bump and that her preganancy is not the most important thing going on in the world right now. Gigi shared how first the Coronavirus pandemic and then the Black lives matter movement are things that require much more attention than her pregnancy. Gigi Hadid is making sure to spend as much quality time with her family as possible when on quarantine mode. Soon enough, as her due date is in September, the 25-year-old supermodel will welcome her first child with Zayn Malik. Gigi along with mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid and partner Zayn is spending the quarantine at her Yolanda's farmhouse. Mohamed Hadid, Gigi's father went on Instagram to share a lovely snap of his gorgeous children and used a clever trick to cover up Gigi Hadid's baby bump. The model's relationship has hit low with the "Entertainer" singer several times but they always hit rocky shores to be stronger than ever. Today take a look at the headlines the supermodel during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 8
    Her 25th birthday

    Her 25th birthday

    Days after her pregnancy news made rounds. The model shared a series of pictures with her family and Zayn from her quarantine birthday celebrations revealing the fact that Zayn is quarantining with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Confirming her pregnancy

    Confirming her pregnancy

    On a candid video call interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi shared" Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support." Jimmy sweetly replied"We're happy now to be able to be excited. Especially during this time it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Shutting down haters

    Shutting down haters

    In Gigi Hadid's most candid and long Instagram live with her makeup artist, she revealed how people who comment on her face being so round and write she is using "fillers". To which the model said how she was always been a chubby person ever since she was a kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    She revealed how she was preggers while a show

    She revealed how she was preggers while a show

    In the same Instagram live, she revealed that she was actually a few weeks pregnant during the Fashion Month in February and even walked the ramp like that.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Zayn Malik makes an appearance on her live video

    Zayn Malik makes an appearance on her live video

    The live went on for more than an hour as Gigi tried her makeup on and guess what? Zayn was seen making an unintentional appearance on her live stremaing video as he was riding a horse.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    Another interview which grabbed headlines

    Another interview which grabbed headlines

    The supermodel went live with activist Sophia Roe and a leading magazine shared a headline who she has been disguising her pregnancy. To which Gigi replied on twitter "Disguise . I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Gigi gives us first glimpse of her baby bump

    Gigi gives us first glimpse of her baby bump

    Gigi gave fans all around the world a glimpse of her baby bump shutting down rumours that she is trying to "disguise" her baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement