Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik's partner

Check out these facts of American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are making headlines yet again for their first child together and Gigi's happy face in the recent Jimmy Fallon show interview revealed how thrilled she was on embracing motherhood. As the entire world congratulates the American beauty on her pregnancy, Liam Payne who was Zayn Malik's co-team member from One Direction in his recent vlog shared "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. Obviously, you know, they're having a baby at the moment". Payne himself is a father to a three-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne and shared one of the first things he would do post quarantine is meet his son. Blake Lively, like many other celebrities, felt nostalgic for Met Gala this year and the actress shared a photo gallery of the outfits that she chose for her last three galas on Instagram. She also confirmed that indeed she matched the carpet purposely every year. This revelation shook many popular people, including Gigi Hadid, who herself shared her pictures from the Gala as well. The supermodel commented, "How far in advance do you have to tell Anna Wintour what color to make the carpet?". The 25-year-old supermodel is in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda, and sister Bella Hadid in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania and even celebrated her 25th birthday there as well. Today we have some interesting facts about the gorgeous model which will blow your mind.

Photo Credit : Instagram