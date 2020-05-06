Advertisement
Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik's partner

Check out these interesting facts about the American supermodel and soon to be mommy, Gigi Hadid which will make you love the stunning diva even more.
6299 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these facts of American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

    Check out these facts of American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are making headlines yet again for their first child together and Gigi's happy face in the recent Jimmy Fallon show interview revealed how thrilled she was on embracing motherhood. As the entire world congratulates the American beauty on her pregnancy, Liam Payne who was Zayn Malik's co-team member from One Direction in his recent vlog shared "I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. Obviously, you know, they're having a baby at the moment". Payne himself is a father to a three-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne and shared one of the first things he would do post quarantine is meet his son. Blake Lively, like many other celebrities, felt nostalgic for Met Gala this year and the actress shared a photo gallery of the outfits that she chose for her last three galas on Instagram. She also confirmed that indeed she matched the carpet purposely every year. This revelation shook many popular people, including Gigi Hadid, who herself shared her pictures from the Gala as well. The supermodel commented, "How far in advance do you have to tell Anna Wintour what color to make the carpet?". The 25-year-old supermodel is in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda, and sister Bella Hadid in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania and even celebrated her 25th birthday there as well. Today we have some interesting facts about the gorgeous model which will blow your mind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    She started modeling at a very young age

    She started modeling at a very young age

    She started modeling for Baby Guess when she was around 3 or 4 years old.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    She is a national level horseback rider

    She is a national level horseback rider

    The supermodel's father put her on horseback when she was barely three and Gigi made it to the nationals in this sport.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The Supermodel also made it to Junior Olympics in this sport

    The Supermodel also made it to Junior Olympics in this sport

    Yes, she was the Volleyball captain at her school and even made it to Junior Olympics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    She has never let anyone alter this part of her face

    She has never let anyone alter this part of her face

    The supermodel never lets anyone shape her eyebrows.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 11
    She has studied Criminal Psychology

    She has studied Criminal Psychology

    Gigi enrolled at New York's New School to study criminal psychology.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Gigi Hadid was the first person from her mother's side to attend college

    Gigi Hadid was the first person from her mother's side to attend college

    Yes! Gigi Hadid made her mom proud when she attended college as well as continued modeling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    She is an excellent cook

    She is an excellent cook

    She impressed Gordon Ramsay with her excellent Cheese Burger back in 2016. Gigi won Celebrity MasterChef in 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Gigi helped Justin Biber in his struggle with Lyme disease

    Gigi helped Justin Biber in his struggle with Lyme disease

    The model's mother, brother and sister went through the same few years ago and Gigi left no stone unturned to help Justin Bieber who was sufferings from the same too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    She is a part of various social and health causes

    She is a part of various social and health causes

    The half-Palestinian supermodel will be working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and supports campaigns for Lyme Disease and AIDS as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    By the way do you know Jelena Noura Hadid?

    By the way do you know Jelena Noura Hadid?

    It's none other than Gigi herself, her birth name is Jelena Noura Hadid!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

