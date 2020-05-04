Gigi Hadid: The supermodel's childhood photos will completely steal your heart, Check them out

1 / 13

Gigi Hadid's childhood photos

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently broke her silence to confirm reports she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. When the news spread that Gigi Hadid and the singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, the Internet lost its calm. The supermodel appeared with Jimmy Fallon on a video call at the Tonight Show, and clarified to the host that she was pregnant when he congratulated her. The news came shortly after Gigi's 25th birthday. Speaking of her cake that was inspired by a bagel that is her big pregnancy obsession so far, Gigi shared"My craving has been everything bagels, I eat an everything bagel every day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel." She told Fallon she was emotional about the fact that Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake because she was such a big fan of Buddy. Gigi posted videos of her cooking from her farmhouse on her social media where she is currently spending her quarantine. Reports say Gigi is pregnant for 5 months and she's never been more pleased for herself and Zayn. Their love story has been like a roller coaster trip but now the couple seems to have made it clear with their child on the way, that their love is meant to last. Gigi, who is currently on lockdown at her family's farm in Pennsylvania, kept her baby bump hidden from view in an oversized tartan coat during her video call with Jimmy Fallon. There are several things about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Their success, good looks, robotic red carpet appearances, and sometimes together, too. Reportedly the two of them first started dating in November 2015, and since then it has been a roller coaster of sweet Instagram stories, breakup rumors, and now their love child. As Gigi shared"It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day." Gigi Hadid's life was in the spotlight as a child, given her famous parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohammed Hadid. Her mom was a supermodel just like her and her father was a well known real estate developer of Palestinian descent. Her younger sister Bella Hadid is a famous model just her and is dating international singer The Weeknd. Her younger brother Anwar Hadid is also a model and is dating world-famous singer Dua Lipa. Can you imagine what a talented lineage Gigi's child is being born into? As we are still getting over this news of the American sweetheart embracing motherhood, take a look at her photos as a child which will melt your heart.

Photo Credit : Instagram