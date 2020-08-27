Gigi Hadid: THROWBACK photos of the supermodel reveal how the mom to be was always a fun kid; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Gigi Hadid's fun filled childhood snaps

Gigi Hadid's fans couldnt get enough of the model's latest maternity photoshoot. After months of being away from city life, the supermodel gave a virtual treat to her fans who were over joyed to learn that she is expecting her first baby with global singing sensation Zayn Malik. The 25 year old returned to the Big Apple city after her spending months at mother Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse in Pennsylvania where she spend most of her time as a child too. igi Hadid and Zayn Malik wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in with the sweetest way. Gigi shared a selfie of her with Zayn and captioned it as, "Baby Daddy". In the picture, we can see the two kissing each other. The news about their pregnancy came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday as she was seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid. Gigi shared her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse. Reports suggest that Gigi is expecting her baby in the month of September and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Gigi revealed how she was a few weeks pregnant during the fashion show earlier this year. The supermodel who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on Instagram shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key. She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Today we have these throwback pictures of Gigi as a kid which reveal her fun side.

Photo Credit : Gigi Hadid's Instagram