Gigi Hadid: When the supermodel experimented with her hair and looked like a completely different; Check PICS

Gigi Hadid experimented with her hairstyle and hair colours and her fans couldn't stop crushing on her looks. Check photos.
724 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 10
    Gigi Hadid and her many stunning hairstyles

    Gigi Hadid and her many stunning hairstyles

    Gigi Hadid's style and charisma is something we all know about. Though we miss her red carpet appearances this year, the American sweetheart has been quite active on her social media ever since lockdown. Recently to raise money for a good cause, she shared an unseen picture of herself with bare-chested Zayn Malik. As we all know that the couple is expecting their first child this year and Gigi and Zayn have been ruling hearts ever since the supermodel confirmed the news on a video call interview with popular pop culture celeb and host Jimmy Fallon for his talk show. The 25-year-old made a stunning and impeccable appearance at Met Gala 2019, the theme of Met Gala last year was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Gigi Hadid reflected her bold side in Met Gala's red carpet last year arriving solo wearing a silver jumpsuit from the Michael Kors line and a custom hat designed by Stephen Jones for the supermodel. Her beauty look was hands down one of the best looks of the event with dramatic silver eyelashes and glittering accessories. As we already how Gigi is the brand ambassador of some renowned fashion brands and cosmetic products. The young model recently gave one of her most candid interviews for one such brand and shared how people thought she went under the knife for her cheeks whereas she has always been that way with fuller cheeks ever since childhood. Today we have some interesting photos of the actress in an interesting hairstyle and in some of these, she was completely unrecognizable. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    When she turned into a brunette

    When she turned into a brunette

    The supermodel added brown to her hair color to look exactly like her sister.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Adding that drama to your hairdo

    Adding that drama to your hairdo

    The supermodel looked stunning in this experimental look

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 10
    Mixing black and ash blonde

    Mixing black and ash blonde

    We love everything about this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sleek and Stylish

    Sleek and Stylish

    A mix of brown and blonde here with pulled-back hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The beachy waves

    The beachy waves

    One of our favourites are her natural beachy waves.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    When best friends switch

    When best friends switch

    When Gigi and Kendall switched hair colours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Add that sassy side

    Add that sassy side

    Gigi in her bombshell curls looking super stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    When she added pink

    When she added pink

    Pink Ombre hair with her stunning self were a classic combination.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    When blue made way to her hair colours

    When blue made way to her hair colours

    Gigi Hadid looked stunning in these blue highlights with her blonde hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

