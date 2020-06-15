Gigi Hadid: When the supermodel experimented with her hair and looked like a completely different; Check PICS

1 / 10

Gigi Hadid and her many stunning hairstyles

Gigi Hadid's style and charisma is something we all know about. Though we miss her red carpet appearances this year, the American sweetheart has been quite active on her social media ever since lockdown. Recently to raise money for a good cause, she shared an unseen picture of herself with bare-chested Zayn Malik. As we all know that the couple is expecting their first child this year and Gigi and Zayn have been ruling hearts ever since the supermodel confirmed the news on a video call interview with popular pop culture celeb and host Jimmy Fallon for his talk show. The 25-year-old made a stunning and impeccable appearance at Met Gala 2019, the theme of Met Gala last year was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Gigi Hadid reflected her bold side in Met Gala's red carpet last year arriving solo wearing a silver jumpsuit from the Michael Kors line and a custom hat designed by Stephen Jones for the supermodel. Her beauty look was hands down one of the best looks of the event with dramatic silver eyelashes and glittering accessories. As we already how Gigi is the brand ambassador of some renowned fashion brands and cosmetic products. The young model recently gave one of her most candid interviews for one such brand and shared how people thought she went under the knife for her cheeks whereas she has always been that way with fuller cheeks ever since childhood. Today we have some interesting photos of the actress in an interesting hairstyle and in some of these, she was completely unrecognizable. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram