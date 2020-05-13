Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik girlfriend's PHOTOS with best friend Kendall Jenner redefine friendship

1 / 15

Check out BFF moments of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Gigi Hadid posted the sweetest Mother's Day wish for her mom, former model Yolanda Hadid on Instagram quoting, "Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!" Thus confirming her pregnancy for the first time on Instagram. The supermodel is all set to welcome her first child along with international singer Zayn Malik. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi is 5 months pregnant and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way. Also, Dua Lipa who is dating her brother Anwar Hadid is excited for the couple and can't wait to become an aunt. Let's not forget Kendall Jenner's close connection with both Gigi and Bella Hadid hence the baby will surely have another cool and fun aunt. In fact, Kendall is actually related to them, Yolanda's second husband David Foster, was married to Linda (Thompson) Jenner, who is Bruce Jenner's (Kendall's father) ex-wife. Over the years, fans of both Gigi and Kendall have witnessed numerous pictures of the two supermodels at fashion shows, on exotic trips, family reunions and casual outings. In fact, the two even a nickname given by fans called 'Kengi' which is a popular hashtag on several social media websites as well. Time and again these two best friends have broken the internet with their photos together. Today, have a look at their stunning photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram