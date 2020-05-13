Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik girlfriend's PHOTOS with best friend Kendall Jenner redefine friendship

Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik girlfriend's PHOTOS with best friend Kendall Jenner redefine friendship

Gigi Hadid's friendship with American supermodel Kendall Jenner is well known and today we have some of their beautiful moments captured together in a frame. Check them out.
318488 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 06:43 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Check out BFF moments of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

    Check out BFF moments of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

    Gigi Hadid posted the sweetest Mother's Day wish for her mom, former model Yolanda Hadid on Instagram quoting, "Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!" Thus confirming her pregnancy for the first time on Instagram. The supermodel is all set to welcome her first child along with international singer Zayn Malik. Gigi has been sharing her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi is 5 months pregnant and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way. Also, Dua Lipa who is dating her brother Anwar Hadid is excited for the couple and can't wait to become an aunt. Let's not forget Kendall Jenner's close connection with both Gigi and Bella Hadid hence the baby will surely have another cool and fun aunt. In fact, Kendall is actually related to them, Yolanda's second husband David Foster, was married to Linda (Thompson) Jenner, who is Bruce Jenner's (Kendall's father) ex-wife. Over the years, fans of both Gigi and Kendall have witnessed numerous pictures of the two supermodels at fashion shows, on exotic trips, family reunions and casual outings. In fact, the two even a nickname given by fans called 'Kengi' which is a popular hashtag on several social media websites as well. Time and again these two best friends have broken the internet with their photos together. Today, have a look at their stunning photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Early morning selfies

    Early morning selfies

    All set for the day, with each other's favourite person in the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Snapchat has never been more fun

    Snapchat has never been more fun

    Gigi and Kendall sporting the infamous dog filter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    When you are blessed with good looks

    When you are blessed with good looks

    Both these divas are born into one of the first families in terms of fashion in the whole world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Trying experimental hairstyles

    Trying experimental hairstyles

    The two models dazzle in these stylish hairstyles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Collecting souvenirs together

    Collecting souvenirs together

    We love the pouted expressions of the two beauties here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Post show party mood on

    Post show party mood on

    Kendall and Gigi look stunning post their show in their casual avatar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Party nights with the most fun person

    Party nights with the most fun person

    There is so much glamour in this one frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Achieving heights together

    Achieving heights together

    Kendall and Gigi before their infamous Victoria Secret's ramp walk.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Vacations and work go hand in hand

    Vacations and work go hand in hand

    Stealing endless memories with best friend at stunning places.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Look at their eyes

    Look at their eyes

    We love their honey and dewy eyes in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Having a thing for funny expressions

    Having a thing for funny expressions

    The duo all set for their trip but first a mandatory selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Another backstage moment

    Another backstage moment

    How do they manage to look stunning every single time?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Sibling and BFF goals all at once

    Sibling and BFF goals all at once

    This amazing picture of the two besties with their siblings screams GOOD LOOKS!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    We love how they have dyed their hair like each other and also the matching shades !

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star\'s bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia: Baahubali star's bombshell red outfits which made our hearts skip a beat; Check them out
Anushka Sharma: From Gucci to Fendi; Here are Paatal Lok producer\'s sassy looks in high end brands
Anushka Sharma: From Gucci to Fendi; Here are Paatal Lok producer's sassy looks in high end brands
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood\'s THESE throwback photos redefine beauty
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood's THESE throwback photos redefine beauty
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar: Throwback photos of King Khan with the filmmaker show their unbreakable bond
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar: Throwback photos of King Khan with the filmmaker show their unbreakable bond
Asha Negi: Baarish 2 star\'s saree looks are here to teach you how to ace an Indian look effortlessly; See Pics
Asha Negi: Baarish 2 star's saree looks are here to teach you how to ace an Indian look effortlessly; See Pics

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement