Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik to Justin Bieber LOVE this thing from India and here's what they shared about it

These international celebs love one particular thing about India

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have delivered the best news to their fans this pandemic as they became proud parents to a baby girl. The couple is yet to share the name of their newborn but fans all over the world reacted to this news in the most adorable way with couple sketches and several celebrities dropped in their good wishes too for the trio. The one thing fans love about this couple is how they respect each other's traditions and a look at their social media will give you an inside into how much they prioritize their family values and traditions. Talking about family life, the duo loves to cook. In fact, the supermodel won the Celebrity Showdown episode of MasterChef after demonstrating her culinary skills with a "very special" beef burger. Her beef burger included jalapeños and a spiced "crispy onion nest" with potato crisps on the side, a dish she was evidently proud of as she told Gordon Ramsay "You might need to add it to your menu after tonight." Not only the supermodel but the world-renowned singer Zayn Malik in fact shared in one of his interviews how he impressed Gigi. While a lot of people would think that it would rather be designer shoes, bags or clothes, its actually Zayn's culinary skills which made way to her heart. "He makes a brilliant curry. Butter chicken is his signature dish. Don't worry - he's representing good for the British boys!" shared Gigi in an interview with a magazine. But guess what? These two aren't the only international celebrities who love Indian food. Take a look at these other celebrities who have shared about their love for Indian cuisine.

Photo Credit : Gigi Hadid's Instagram