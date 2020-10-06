Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik to Justin Bieber LOVE this thing from India and here's what they shared about it

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik to Justin Bieber LOVE this thing from India and here's what they shared about it

Take a look at these things International celebrities love about India. From Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik to Justin Bieber, you will find the list surprising.
27082 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    These international celebs love one particular thing about India

    These international celebs love one particular thing about India

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have delivered the best news to their fans this pandemic as they became proud parents to a baby girl. The couple is yet to share the name of their newborn but fans all over the world reacted to this news in the most adorable way with couple sketches and several celebrities dropped in their good wishes too for the trio. The one thing fans love about this couple is how they respect each other's traditions and a look at their social media will give you an inside into how much they prioritize their family values and traditions. Talking about family life, the duo loves to cook. In fact, the supermodel won the Celebrity Showdown episode of MasterChef after demonstrating her culinary skills with a "very special" beef burger. Her beef burger included jalapeños and a spiced "crispy onion nest" with potato crisps on the side, a dish she was evidently proud of as she told Gordon Ramsay "You might need to add it to your menu after tonight." Not only the supermodel but the world-renowned singer Zayn Malik in fact shared in one of his interviews how he impressed Gigi. While a lot of people would think that it would rather be designer shoes, bags or clothes, its actually Zayn's culinary skills which made way to her heart. "He makes a brilliant curry. Butter chicken is his signature dish. Don't worry - he's representing good for the British boys!" shared Gigi in an interview with a magazine. But guess what? These two aren't the only international celebrities who love Indian food. Take a look at these other celebrities who have shared about their love for Indian cuisine.

    Photo Credit : Gigi Hadid's Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts

    She loves feasting on rice, chappati, aloo-gobi and kadhai paneer.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 8
    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie loves Lamb bhuna, Chicken Korma and Chicken Tikka.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 8
    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt loves the north Indian Chicken tikka plus beer.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 8
    Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise's love for Indian cuisine landed him borrowing money from a co star. The actor wanted to have Indian lobster and chicken tikka. So, he went to the closest Indian restaurant and ate to his heart's content but he had a few dollars in his pocket so he had to borrow money from his co star.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga

    Apart from Chicken lababdar, she loves butter chicken. “The day I was done with diet, I was back to eating chicken butter masala for a while,“ she said in her TV interview.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber shared on Jimmy Fallon's show that his favourite international cuisine on tours is Indian food and he loves tandoori chicken.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 8
    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik

    Zayn Malik shared how his favourite Indian snack is the Indian samosa and that's not all he apparently loves cooking Indian food too.

    Photo Credit : Zayn Malik's instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement