Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: Take a look at most romantic things the soon to be parents shared about each other

1 / 10

Romantic things Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared about each other

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in with the sweetest way. Gigi shared a selfie of her with Zayn and captioned it as, "Baby Daddy". In the picture, we can see the two kissing each other. The news about their pregnancy came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday as she was seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid. Gigi shared her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse. Reports suggest that Gigi is expecting her baby in the month of September and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way. As we already know that Gigi is one of the top supermodels, she is also the brand ambassador of a number of well-known brands. Gigi Hadid gave one of her most candid interviews when she and makeup artist Erin Parsons did a makeup tutorial on her Instagram Live. Gigi revealed how she was a few weeks pregnant during the fashion show earlier this year. The supermodel who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on Instagram shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key. She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Today, take a look at these interesting things shared by the couple about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram