Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: Take a look at most romantic things the soon to be parents shared about each other

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just wished their fans Eid in the sweetest way. Today, take a look at these things the duo shared about each other.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 12:21 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Romantic things Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared about each other

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik wished their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in with the sweetest way. Gigi shared a selfie of her with Zayn and captioned it as, "Baby Daddy". In the picture, we can see the two kissing each other. The news about their pregnancy came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday as she was seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid. Gigi shared her cooking videos on her social media from her farmhouse. Reports suggest that Gigi is expecting her baby in the month of September and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride, but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other with the new one on the way. As we already know that Gigi is one of the top supermodels, she is also the brand ambassador of a number of well-known brands. Gigi Hadid gave one of her most candid interviews when she and makeup artist Erin Parsons did a makeup tutorial on her Instagram Live. Gigi revealed how she was a few weeks pregnant during the fashion show earlier this year. The supermodel who recently revealed her journal with a magazine on Instagram shared why she is keeping her pregnancy low key. She revealed her baby bump for the first time ever on her Instagram live. Gigi with her savage act also put rumours to rest that she is trying to "disguise" her pregnancy. Today, take a look at these interesting things shared by the couple about each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    After breaking up with Gigi Hadid, Zayn shared this quote

    “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Gigi Hadid also shared a heartfelt post her breakup

    “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Their nicknames for each other

    “I call her Gee, she calls me Zee. There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private.” shared Zayn.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    On their connection with each other

    "We played it cool for like 10 minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute.’ We connected, like, really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and sharing videos." shared Gigi about Zayn

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    For Zayn Malik's 25th birthday

    “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday." Gigi Hadid on Zayn Malik’s 25th birthday

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Zayn on loving the way Gigi is

    “She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Obsession over Zayn's tattoos

    “I feel like I have a new kind of infatuation with a different one every week.” Gigi Hadid about Zayn's tattoos

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Gigi Hadid on Zayn's anxiety

    Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always.” Gigi Hadid shared on twitter after Zayn canceled a concert due to anxiety.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Zayn Malik about the tag

    “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple’. That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.” Zayn shared

    Photo Credit : Instagram

