Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's girlfriend's PHOTOS with her brother Anwar Hadid redefine the bond of love
Gigi Hadid is all set to welcome her first child with Zayn Malik and her photos with her sibling Anwar Hadid as a fun and supportive sister proves she will be a great mom in the future. Take a look at these photos which portray Anwar and Gigi's bond.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: June 1, 2020 10:34 am
1 / 15
Gigi Hadid's photos with brother Anwar Hadid
Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of the top models globally, Well as we know her family as the first family when it comes to fashion, time, and again Hadid siblings have given us goals with their fashion shows, vacations, and parties. The youngest among them is Anwar Hadid who is just 20. The young model is now following the footsteps of his mother Yolanda Hadid and his sisters into the world of fashion and represents some of the top brands globally. Recently post the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy which blew the internet, Anwar Hadid's girlfriend global sensation and singer Dua Lipa reacted to the news. "It's very exciting news. We're very, very excited," said Lipa in an interview. Seems Gigi Hadid's child is going to have one of the coolest aunties and uncles. Gigi on the other hand has been staying in her mother's farmhouse in Pennsylvania along with her family and partner Zayn Malik. Sharing the excitement of her pregnancy she said she couldn't be more thankful for the togetherness of her family during this important phase in her life. Gigi has also been making news for the recently when she opened up rumors that she is using facial fillers to make her cheeks appear whole. Gigi revealed during a live Instagram video with her makeup artist that she was born with round cheeks and so it was Now that she is pregnant, her face will naturally look much more fuller. Gigi also went on to reveal that during her fashion show just before the epidemic became insanely viral, she was pregnant when she walked down the ramp. Gigi's statements in interviews about her younger siblings Bella and Anwar proved that she is surely a loving, caring and fun sister. We cannot wait to see her as a mom. Today we have Gigi's photos with her youngest sibling Anwar Hadid, check them out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
The most loved one
When you are the youngest and the only brother of your sisters!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Growing up too fast
When your baby brother is strong enough to carry you!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Cool selfie filters with this one
When your sister is as cool as you.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
When your parents give you the greatest gift
How adorable is this picture?
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
Who is the coolest?
Gigi and Bella pampering a toddler Anwar Hadid.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Trekking with the young one
Gigi with baby Anwar in this throwback holiday snap! We love the adorable clothing of the two.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
Beach baby mode
The Hadid siblings enjoying their beach time together.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
When your brother literally looks upto you
Farm trips are more fun with this one on side!
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Look at this cutie
A throwback photo of the two on the streets of New York.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
When you overeat
We are fans of their easy style in every picture here.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Warm hugs are a must
When you catch up with your folks after a long time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Mirror selfies are best selfies
We absolutely agree and yes we can't miss the good looks here.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Another fun day with this one
Always in for fun photos after a good day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Always there to support each other
The supermodel clicks a picture with her brother just before his match.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment