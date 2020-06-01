Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's girlfriend's PHOTOS with her brother Anwar Hadid redefine the bond of love

1 / 15

Gigi Hadid's photos with brother Anwar Hadid

Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of the top models globally, Well as we know her family as the first family when it comes to fashion, time, and again Hadid siblings have given us goals with their fashion shows, vacations, and parties. The youngest among them is Anwar Hadid who is just 20. The young model is now following the footsteps of his mother Yolanda Hadid and his sisters into the world of fashion and represents some of the top brands globally. Recently post the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy which blew the internet, Anwar Hadid's girlfriend global sensation and singer Dua Lipa reacted to the news. "It's very exciting news. We're very, very excited," said Lipa in an interview. Seems Gigi Hadid's child is going to have one of the coolest aunties and uncles. Gigi on the other hand has been staying in her mother's farmhouse in Pennsylvania along with her family and partner Zayn Malik. Sharing the excitement of her pregnancy she said she couldn't be more thankful for the togetherness of her family during this important phase in her life. Gigi has also been making news for the recently when she opened up rumors that she is using facial fillers to make her cheeks appear whole. Gigi revealed during a live Instagram video with her makeup artist that she was born with round cheeks and so it was Now that she is pregnant, her face will naturally look much more fuller. Gigi also went on to reveal that during her fashion show just before the epidemic became insanely viral, she was pregnant when she walked down the ramp. Gigi's statements in interviews about her younger siblings Bella and Anwar proved that she is surely a loving, caring and fun sister. We cannot wait to see her as a mom. Today we have Gigi's photos with her youngest sibling Anwar Hadid, check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram