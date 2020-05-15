Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same

1 / 16

Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid are the coolest sisters in the world of fashion today. Both the supermodels were last seen walking down together on the ramp at the Paris Fashion week. The sisters were even dressed in similar colours and styled the same way and looked like twins. Gigi wore a long flowing coffee white dress, which was cinched on one side at the hip and had a thigh-high slit and sported golden hoop earrings and tan coloured sandals. Bella, on the other hand, was seen walking down the ramp in a tailored dress with no slits in identical colour, large earrings in various metallic colors, light white socks and sandals. Gigi who is all set to become a mother for the first time this September is rumoured to be expecting a baby girl. Can you imagine how lucky this baby would be to have a supermodel aunt who is super fun as well? Gigi recently confirmed her pregnancy with a Mother's Day post for her mom Yolanda Hadid on her social media. The 25-year-old beauty and international singer Zayn Malik are both set to become parents for the first time. Gigi also shared a holiday card shoot for Vogue with Bella Hadid on her social media from their Pennsylvania farmhouse where the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining. Today, we have beautiful pictures of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid which display the amazing bond they share as siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram