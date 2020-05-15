Advertisement
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's success as the top models of America is well known and so is their bond. Today we have these throwback photos of the sisters which will give you major sibling goals.
May 15, 2020
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Bella Hadid

    Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Bella Hadid

    Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid are the coolest sisters in the world of fashion today. Both the supermodels were last seen walking down together on the ramp at the Paris Fashion week. The sisters were even dressed in similar colours and styled the same way and looked like twins. Gigi wore a long flowing coffee white dress, which was cinched on one side at the hip and had a thigh-high slit and sported golden hoop earrings and tan coloured sandals. Bella, on the other hand, was seen walking down the ramp in a tailored dress with no slits in identical colour, large earrings in various metallic colors, light white socks and sandals. Gigi who is all set to become a mother for the first time this September is rumoured to be expecting a baby girl. Can you imagine how lucky this baby would be to have a supermodel aunt who is super fun as well? Gigi recently confirmed her pregnancy with a Mother's Day post for her mom Yolanda Hadid on her social media. The 25-year-old beauty and international singer Zayn Malik are both set to become parents for the first time. Gigi also shared a holiday card shoot for Vogue with Bella Hadid on her social media from their Pennsylvania farmhouse where the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining. Today, we have beautiful pictures of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid which display the amazing bond they share as siblings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    The stunners of Hadid family in matching outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    The most fashionable sisters in the whole wide world

    The most fashionable sisters in the whole wide world

    The stylish duo enjoys their vacay time in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Piggy bag rides

    Piggy bag rides

    Gigi picks up her younger sister for a piggy back ride.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Who are these nerds?

    Who are these nerds?

    Bella and Gigi in their nerdy avatar in this stunning throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 16
    Who is up for some fun seflies

    Who is up for some fun seflies

    Bella and Gigi revealing their fun side with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    All set to slay

    All set to slay

    The duo at the back stage of a fashion show giving stunning looks as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    We really cant decide who is looking better

    We really cant decide who is looking better

    Bella and Gigi all set to steal the limelight in these red carpet looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 16
    Come let me take care of you

    Come let me take care of you

    Baby Gigi taking infant Bella in her arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    A holiday picture is a must

    A holiday picture is a must

    After you are done with a heavy holiday dinner the expressions say it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    When you miss her

    When you miss her

    Isn't that the sweetest caption?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 16
    Sporting matching eye wear

    Sporting matching eye wear

    Both the divas sporting eye wear designed by Gigi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Working out together

    Working out together

    Isn't this an adorable throwback picture of the two?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Beauty in work mode

    Beauty in work mode

    Bella and Gigi look gorgeous as they are all set to walk down the ramp.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 15 / 16
    Spa time is best time

    Spa time is best time

    we absolutely agree and love this picture of the two sisters.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    The first sisters of Fashion

    The first sisters of Fashion

    The two divas look uber cool in their outfits in this stunning picture.

    Photo Credit : getty images

