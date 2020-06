1 / 8

Gigi hadid pictures with her pet cat

Gigi Hadi has been connecting over with millions of her fans this lockdown with her social media. The 25-year-old model recently announced that she was pregnant with her boyfriend international pop singer Zayn Malik's child on the Jimmy Fallon show. Gigi Hadid was only 2 when she first started modeling. Born to Yolanda Hadid who is a model herself and real estate developed Mohamed Hadid, the 25-year-old is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Hadid is the brand ambassador for several top brands in beauty and fashion and she recently gave a makeup tutorial. In one of her most candid Instagram live sessions, the actress shut down trolls about going under the knife to get a rounder face sharing that she always had fuller cheeks since childhood. The model also revealed that in her last ramp walk before the shutdown due to Coronavirus, she was a few weeks pregnant. Post her live tutorial, Gigi shared a lovely dewy makeup look with a sunkissed selfie. Gigi has been spending this time with her family in Pennsylvania at her mother's farmhouse with her family plus Zayn Malik. The actress who has a different social media for her photography also owns a different page for her pet cat Cleo Hadid which also has more than 6K followers. Today we have few snaps of the supermodel with her pet cat which defines the motherly bond she shared with her pet. Check out these throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram