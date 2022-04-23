Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: 6 times the supermodel left us speechless with her red carpet looks

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid isn't afraid to go for a daring makeup look. It also helps that she has access to the greatest glam squads a lady could want. She is a chameleon on the runway and also on the red carpet, where she embraces certain bold styles. On her 27th birthday today, we've rounded together some of her greatest beauty looks and red carpet looks including false bobs, glittering eyes, and spiky white lashes.

Photo Credit : Getty Images