Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: 6 times the supermodel left us speechless with her red carpet looks

Gigi Hadid isn't afraid to go for a daring makeup look. It also helps that she has access to the greatest glam squads a lady could want. She is a chameleon on the runway and also on the red carpet, where she embraces certain bold styles. On her 27th birthday today, we've rounded together some of her greatest beauty looks and red carpet looks including false bobs, glittering eyes, and spiky white lashes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Gigi Hadid in Nicolas Jebrant the American Music Awards 2016
Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace from the Fall/Winter 2016 collection at the British Fashion Awards 2016
Dying her signature blonde locks brown, Hadid proved she could work the dark side as much as the light
Matching her Versace gown Hadid opted for a lilac shadow with matching golden tears in glitter.
One of her boldest looks to date, Hadid went all out with this faux white eyelashes look. Keeping the rest of her makeup simple due to her detailed outfit, her skin was flawless with a rose lip.
Gigi Hadid in Michael Kors at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards
