PHOTOS: A look back at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's sweet family moments with baby Khai

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently split following the singer's fallout with Yolanda Hadid who claimed that he got into a physical altercation with her. Unfortunately, the tensions between Zayn and Gigi's family led to the couple parting ways and netizens and fans still haven't recovered from this celebrity breakup, simply because the duo seemed perfectly in love and even more adorable as parents to their daughter Khai. The couple, who has dated on-off for nearly five years, had been going strong since reconciling in late 2019 and later welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. After Khai's birth, it almost felt like Gigi and Zayn were inseparable and their sweet family unit was captured in some cute Instagram posts. Early on, it was announced by Zayn and Gigi that they won't be revealing their baby daughter's face on social media, to respect her privacy. Without revealing the little one's face, Gigi shared numerous posts with their daughter and Zayn too was visible in a few of them. Recently, the couple also ringed in Khai's 1st birthday in the most special way as the family got together for a fun celebration. While Zayn and Gigi may not be together anymore, these photos will always remain special for us.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Alana Hadid
There's no doubt that Zayn and Gigi have been the most protective parents and who can forget this photo from their New York outing with baby Khai sitting in a stroller. The couple made sure not to let the paparazzi get a glimpse of their daughter while protecting the little one.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In one of their earliest photos after welcoming daughter, Khai, Gigi and Zayn celebrated Halloween with her and clicked one of the sweetest snaps as they dressed up in costumes while holding their baby. While Khai was dressed up as Hulk, Hadid dressed up as the character Zero Suit Samus Aran and Malik was seen in a Slytherin costume from Harry Potter.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid had shared a glimpse of her baby's first Christmas on Instagram in one of the cutest clicks as we saw Zayn holding his little one. The model had shared this adorable moment with the Christmas tree emojis and it looked like the couple truly had an amazing time last year during the holiday season.
We love this click simply because of how cutely, the father-daughter duo are dressed up in their cure PJs and watching something over the phone. While neither Zayn nor Khai can be seen in the photo, the singer's tattoo-filled hand does confirm that it's the singer who's holding his daughter. The photo was shared by Gigi's sister Bella Hadid in one of her Instagram posts.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Bella Hadid
In the first photo of Khai as Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter, the couple seemed to be at their happiest. Gigi also expressed their delight over Khai's birth saying, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."