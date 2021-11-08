PHOTOS: A look back at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's sweet family moments with baby Khai

1 / 6

Zayn and Gigi at Khai's 1st birthday

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid recently split following the singer's fallout with Yolanda Hadid who claimed that he got into a physical altercation with her. Unfortunately, the tensions between Zayn and Gigi's family led to the couple parting ways and netizens and fans still haven't recovered from this celebrity breakup, simply because the duo seemed perfectly in love and even more adorable as parents to their daughter Khai. The couple, who has dated on-off for nearly five years, had been going strong since reconciling in late 2019 and later welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. After Khai's birth, it almost felt like Gigi and Zayn were inseparable and their sweet family unit was captured in some cute Instagram posts. Early on, it was announced by Zayn and Gigi that they won't be revealing their baby daughter's face on social media, to respect her privacy. Without revealing the little one's face, Gigi shared numerous posts with their daughter and Zayn too was visible in a few of them. Recently, the couple also ringed in Khai's 1st birthday in the most special way as the family got together for a fun celebration. While Zayn and Gigi may not be together anymore, these photos will always remain special for us.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Alana Hadid