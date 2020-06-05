Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Gigi Hadid
/
Zayn Malik's partner Gigi Hadid close friendship with Hailey Baldwin revealed with these PHOTOS; Check out

Zayn Malik's partner Gigi Hadid close friendship with Hailey Baldwin revealed with these PHOTOS; Check out

Check out these photos of supermodel Gigi Hadid's pictures with Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Baldwin over the years which redefine the bond of friendship they share.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Hailey Baldwin

    Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Hailey Baldwin

    Gigi Hadid has been making headlines ever since she announced that she will be having a baby with her partner singer and former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik. The 25-year-old, who is one of the top models globally is the face of several well-known apparels, jewelry, skincare, and cosmetic brands all across the world. Recently for a brand, she endorses Gigi Hadid conducted a beauty look on her Instagram live and even gave one of her most candid, lengthy interviews of the year with world-famous makeup artist Erin Parsons. She opened up about social media trolls on her much-rumored cosmetic surgery. Gigi opened up a little about her pregnancy, describing what it was like to be "a couple of months preggo" during March 's Fashion Week. She added "Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round — I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like a few months preggo." Viewers also caught Zayn Malik behind Gigi in her Instagram live with her horses. As we all know that the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The international singer is known to keep his personal life away from the limelight and immediately after viewers spotted Zayn, excited fans of the couple started showering the couple with the congratulatory messages. Some of Zayn's fans were quick to reply with some hilarious memes, with one tweeting: “This is the only Zayn content we will get the rest of 2020.” We are sure the child is going to get the best of both worlds with his super talented parents and of course uncles and aunts and will be surrounded with love with Gigi's close group of friends which include Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner. You will also be surprised to know that Gigi helped Justin a lot when he suffered from Lyme disease. Today we have some photos of the supermodel with Justin Beiber's wife and model Hailey Baldwin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    When you and your BFF look fancy together

    When you and your BFF look fancy together

    How cute are they both looking in this picture with Ashley Graham?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Their infamous all girls trips

    Their infamous all girls trips

    The frame couldn't get more glamourous!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    After parties with the best

    After parties with the best

    Isn't this one of the coolest girl gangs of the Fashion industry?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Night outs with the besties

    Night outs with the besties

    How gorgeous do all these stunning divas look? As they say, choose your circle wisely.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Backstage moments with the best

    Backstage moments with the best

    Getting that snap perfect before their fashion show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Catching up for fun mirror selfies

    Catching up for fun mirror selfies

    Never going low on that glamour factor here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    All eyes over here

    All eyes over here

    A "Pout perfect moment" captured beautifully in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    When your highlighter is on point

    When your highlighter is on point

    Isn't it hard for you to take your eyes off them?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement