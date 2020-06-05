Zayn Malik's partner Gigi Hadid close friendship with Hailey Baldwin revealed with these PHOTOS; Check out

1 / 9

Check out these photos of Gigi Hadid with Hailey Baldwin

Gigi Hadid has been making headlines ever since she announced that she will be having a baby with her partner singer and former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik. The 25-year-old, who is one of the top models globally is the face of several well-known apparels, jewelry, skincare, and cosmetic brands all across the world. Recently for a brand, she endorses Gigi Hadid conducted a beauty look on her Instagram live and even gave one of her most candid, lengthy interviews of the year with world-famous makeup artist Erin Parsons. She opened up about social media trolls on her much-rumored cosmetic surgery. Gigi opened up a little about her pregnancy, describing what it was like to be "a couple of months preggo" during March 's Fashion Week. She added "Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round — I’ve had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like a few months preggo." Viewers also caught Zayn Malik behind Gigi in her Instagram live with her horses. As we all know that the Hadids along with Zayn are currently quarantining at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse at Pennsylvania. The international singer is known to keep his personal life away from the limelight and immediately after viewers spotted Zayn, excited fans of the couple started showering the couple with the congratulatory messages. Some of Zayn's fans were quick to reply with some hilarious memes, with one tweeting: “This is the only Zayn content we will get the rest of 2020.” We are sure the child is going to get the best of both worlds with his super talented parents and of course uncles and aunts and will be surrounded with love with Gigi's close group of friends which include Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner. You will also be surprised to know that Gigi helped Justin a lot when he suffered from Lyme disease. Today we have some photos of the supermodel with Justin Beiber's wife and model Hailey Baldwin.

Photo Credit : Instagram