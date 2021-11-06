PHOTOS: 6 Times Girl's Day Yura gave us major fashion goals

1 / 6

Happy Birthday to Girl's Day Yura! The pulchritudinous idol turned actress turns 29-years-old (30 years in Korean age). Girl's Day Yura, also known by her real name Kim Ah Young is a singer and actress. She was born in Ulsan, South Korea and attended Ulsan Art High School as a dance major. In 2010, Yura became a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Day, where she and Lee Hyeri replaced two of the former members, Ji-in and Ji-sun, who left after having been with the group for two months. Today the group consists of members Yura, Hyeri, Minah and Sojin. In 2012, Yura made her acting debut through Sohu TV's Chinese drama 'Secret Angel'. Yura had also featured in SBS' series 'To the Beautiful You'. Since then she has acted in many dramas, notably 'Radio Romance', Find Me In Your Memory' and 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. Today, on her special day, we go down the photo memory lane and choose some of her best outfits which gave us major fashion goals!

Photo Credit : News1