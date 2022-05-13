PHOTOS: 6 times Girl’s Day’s Minah’s vivacious smile won our hearts

1 / 6

Girl’s Day’s Minah

Bang Minah, also known mononymously as Minah, made her debut in July 2010 as a member of the girl group GIrl’s Day, with their first single ‘Tilt My Head’. Minah first made her acting debut by way of appearing in a segment on a variety show. In 2011, she then appeared in a sitcom, ‘Vampire Idol’. Minah’s film debut came about in 2013, when she played a high school student aspiring to be a ballerina in the movie ‘Holly’. This role also brought her a Rookie Actress Award for her performance. In March 2015, Minah went on to make her official debut as a soloist, although she had previously released so singles and even an OST for SBS’ ‘Doctor Stranger’. Her solo debut album ‘I Am a Woman Too’ greeted listeners on March 15, 2015. As we celebrate Minah’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at some photos where the Girl’s Day member’s vivacious smile won our hearts.

Photo Credit : News1