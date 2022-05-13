PHOTOS: 6 times Girl’s Day’s Minah’s vivacious smile won our hearts

Bang Minah, also known mononymously as Minah, made her debut in July 2010 as a member of the girl group GIrl’s Day, with their first single ‘Tilt My Head’. Minah first made her acting debut by way of appearing in a segment on a variety show. In 2011, she then appeared in a sitcom, ‘Vampire Idol’. Minah’s film debut came about in 2013, when she played a high school student aspiring to be a ballerina in the movie ‘Holly’. This role also brought her a Rookie Actress Award for her performance. In March 2015, Minah went on to make her official debut as a soloist, although she had previously released so singles and even an OST for SBS’ ‘Doctor Stranger’. Her solo debut album ‘I Am a Woman Too’ greeted listeners on March 15, 2015. As we celebrate Minah’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at some photos where the Girl’s Day member’s vivacious smile won our hearts.
Photo Credit : News1
Girl's Day's Minah looks so chic with this shoulder-length haircut!
Minah looks like a character straight out of fairytale in this photo!
Minah's short, blunt fringe is making her look absolute adorable.
Minah is absolutely glowing during this showcase for Girl's Day's comeback.
Happy Birthday to Girl's Day's Minah!
