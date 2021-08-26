PHOTOS: 8 times Girls' Generation members proved that they are eternal visual goddesses

    Girls' Generation's Taeyeon smiles for the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Presenting some of our favourite style moments of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation members in a specially curated photo gallery.

    Happy 14th debut anniversary to Girls' Generation! In the K-pop community, it is a common notion that most groups face their most significant hurdle in their 7th year: to continue or disband. However, Girls' Generation or SNSD (Romanisation: Sonyeo Sidae) has not only continued to function as a group but also doubled the magic effect to 14 wonderful years in the K-pop industry! Dubbed as 'The Nation's Girl Group', Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single 'Into the New World' from their eponymous Korean album. Over the years, they have released some amazing bops like 'Gee', 'I Got A Boy' and 'Oh'. This month they celebrate 14 years of togetherness and if the grapevine is to be believed, there is a comeback on the cards soon. We cannot wait to listen to new music by Girls' Generation, but in the meantime, we take a look at some of the best style moments of each Girls' Generation member that truly makes them the visual goddesses they are!

    Girls' Generation's Sunny posing at a barista (Pic credit - News1)

    Coffee Princess

    Girls' Generation's Sunny posing as a barista looking like a coffee princess.

    Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon strikes a pose at an event (Pic credit -News1)

    Striped!

    Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon strikes a pose at an event in a black and white striped top!

    Girls' Generation's Yuri smiles for the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Cutesy Yuri!

    Girls' Generation's Yuri smiles for the camera, looking stunning in a purple netted dress!

    Girls' Generation's Tiffany shows off her beautiful smile (Pic credit - News1)

    Sunshine Tiffany!

    Girls' Generation's Tiffany shows off her beautiful smile as she radiates 'Sunshine' vibes.

    Girls' Generation's YoonA posing as an MC at an awards show (Pic credit - News1)

    Vision in White

    Girls' Generation's YoonA posing as an MC at an awards show, looking like a vision in white.

    Girls' Generation Sooyoung strikes a pose at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Sparkling Sooyoung

    Girls' Generation Sooyoung looks sparkling in white as she strikes a pose at an event.

    Girls' Generation's Seohyun waves to the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Rock Chic

    Girls' Generation's Seohyun looks chic at an event as she waves to the camera.

