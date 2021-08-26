PHOTOS: 8 times Girls' Generation members proved that they are eternal visual goddesses

1 / 8

Presenting some of our favourite style moments of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation members in a specially curated photo gallery.

Happy 14th debut anniversary to Girls' Generation! In the K-pop community, it is a common notion that most groups face their most significant hurdle in their 7th year: to continue or disband. However, Girls' Generation or SNSD (Romanisation: Sonyeo Sidae) has not only continued to function as a group but also doubled the magic effect to 14 wonderful years in the K-pop industry! Dubbed as 'The Nation's Girl Group', Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single 'Into the New World' from their eponymous Korean album. Over the years, they have released some amazing bops like 'Gee', 'I Got A Boy' and 'Oh'. This month they celebrate 14 years of togetherness and if the grapevine is to be believed, there is a comeback on the cards soon. We cannot wait to listen to new music by Girls' Generation, but in the meantime, we take a look at some of the best style moments of each Girls' Generation member that truly makes them the visual goddesses they are!

Photo Credit : News1