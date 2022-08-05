PHOTOS: Girls’ Generation’s members stun at the media showcase for ‘FOREVER 1’

1 / 10

Girls' Generation

Happy 15th debut anniversary to Girls’ Generation! The girl group is coming together to release music as a full group for the first time in five years, to mark their 15th anniversary. Titled ‘FOREVER 1’, Girls’ Generation’s seventh album drops at 2:30 pm IST today, August 5, along with the music video for the lead single of the same name. Meanwhile, the physical album is slated for release on August 8. Also known as SNSD, the girl group originally debuted as a nine-piece ensemble in 2007, with their single ‘Into the New World’. At present, Girls’ Generation comprises eight members, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun. In 2017, Girls’ Generation released their sixth album ‘Holiday Night’, to commemorate their tenth debut anniversary. Following the release, the members focused primarily on their solo careers, until their reunion now, in celebration of their fifteenth year together. Check out some of the photos from today’s media showcase ahead of the digital release of ‘FOREVER 1’!

Photo Credit : SM Entertainment