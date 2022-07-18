PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at the beautiful selfies taken by the charming members of Girls’ Generation

1 / 8

8 selfies taken by the iconic and glamorous Girls' Generation members

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country. Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single ‘Into the New World’ from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single ‘Gee’, which claimed the top spot on KBS's Music Bank for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon's most popular song of the 2000s decade. The group consolidated their popularity in Asia with follow-up singles ‘Genie’, ‘Oh!’, and ‘Run Devil Run’, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, ‘Oh!’ (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first and only female act to win the Album Daesang. The group's signature musical styles are characterized as electropop and bubblegum pop, though their sound has varied widely, incorporating various genres including hip hop, R&B, and EDM. In 2017, Billboard honored Girls' Generation as the ‘Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade’. They are the first Asian girl group to achieve five music videos with over 100 million views on YouTube with ‘Gee’, ‘I Got a Boy’, ‘The Boys’, ‘Mr. Taxi’, and ‘Oh!’. In Japan, they became the first non-Japanese girl group to have three number-one albums on the Oricon Albums Chart, and their three Japanese concert tours attracted a record-breaking 550,000 spectators.

Photo Credit : Instagram