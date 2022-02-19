A glimpse into Afsana Khan’s fun-filled pre-wedding functions

Popular singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, Afsana Khan is on cloud nine as the actress will get married to the love of her life today. The singer will be marrying her long-time boyfriend Saajz in Punjab. The bride-to-be is unable to contain her happiness as she is seen enjoying with her friends and family members on her special day. Here is a glimpse into her fun-filled haldi and mehendi ceremony held yesterday.
Photo Credit : Afsana Khan instagram
It is a picture from her haldi ceremony in which she is seen enjoying with her friends Donal Bisht, and Abhishek Bajaj.
In this adorable picture, Saajz is seen applying haldi as they looked at each other.
She has also shared pictures with her friend Akshara Singh as she applied haldi to her.
She shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, in which she is looking gorgeous in her multicolour lehenga. She wore a shimmery top with a floral work skirt and red dupatta. She shared picture with her fiancée who wore a floral print kurta.
Her mehendi function was full of dance and music, which was attended by Rakhi Sawant, Donal Bisht, Himanshi Khurana, Akshara Singh and others.
There is another picture of the kaleere ritual, in which she had to drop some trinkets on her other girls. The picture included Yuvika Choudhary, Donal Bisht, Himanshi Khurana, etc.
Donal Bisht had also shared an adorable picture with the bride-to-be Afsana Khan. She also shared a video of the function. She was also seen dancing on popular songs.