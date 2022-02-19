A glimpse into Afsana Khan’s fun-filled pre-wedding functions

1 / 8

Afsana Khan prewed functions

Popular singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, Afsana Khan is on cloud nine as the actress will get married to the love of her life today. The singer will be marrying her long-time boyfriend Saajz in Punjab. The bride-to-be is unable to contain her happiness as she is seen enjoying with her friends and family members on her special day. Here is a glimpse into her fun-filled haldi and mehendi ceremony held yesterday.

Photo Credit : Afsana Khan instagram