Nayanthara's exciting lineup

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is on top of her professional game as she has a promising lineup with movies like Gold, Connect, and Jawan, among others in her kitty. The diva will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Alphonse Puthren. The comedy thriller marks Alphonse Puthren's return to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. In addition to this, she will also expand her horizon and will be making her Bollywood debut with Atlee's directorial Jawan. She will be working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the much-talked-about film. Furthermore, the Lady Superstar will also lead the horror drama, Connect. The makers recently released the teaser of the film, and it will surely send chills down your spine. The actress has also joined forces with director Nilesh Krishnaa for the venture named Lady Superstar 75 for now. On this note, let us check out a list of Nayanthara's upcoming films.