Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield to O Yeong Su, list of stars who took home their first trophy

List of stars who took home their first trophy

The winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at a non-televised ceremony. Succession, from HBO, topped the TV pack with three overall honours, including best drama. Hacks, from HBO Max, was the only other dual winner on the night, taking gold for both best comedy and lead actress Jean Smart. HBO dominated the way with four overall victories, followed by HBO Max with two. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and FX all took home a prize. Squid Game was among the night's first-time wins, while Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans actress to win Best Actress in a Drama Series. Interestingly, there were many winners who took home their first Golden Globe trophy.

Photo Credit : Getty Images