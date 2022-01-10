Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield to O Yeong Su, list of stars who took home their first trophy

The winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at a non-televised ceremony. Succession, from HBO, topped the TV pack with three overall honours, including best drama. Hacks, from HBO Max, was the only other dual winner on the night, taking gold for both best comedy and lead actress Jean Smart. HBO dominated the way with four overall victories, followed by HBO Max with two. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and FX all took home a prize. Squid Game was among the night's first-time wins, while Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first trans actress to win Best Actress in a Drama Series. Interestingly, there were many winners who took home their first Golden Globe trophy.
Will Smith won Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture- King Richard
Andrew Garfield took home his first Golden Globe for Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Mj Rodriguez just created history by becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. She received the Best Television Actress award for her performance in the Netflix show Pose
Actor Sarah Snook took home her first Golden Globe Award for her power-packed performance in 'Succession'
Rachel Zegler won her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for West Side Story.
Oh Yeong Su became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for a solo performance. Oh Yeong Su, a South Korean actor who played the elderly gamer Oh II-nam, better known as Player 001, in the dystopian drama 'Squid Game,' has just made Golden Globe history.
Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress in a motion picture.