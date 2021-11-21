Goldie Hawn Birthday: 6 precious PHOTOS of the star with partner Kurt Russell which fans shouldn't miss out on

1 / 6

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell being ICONIC lovers

Goldie Hawn has turned 76 years old today, and the star has always been known for her epic romance with actor Kurt Russell. Their nearly 38-year old love story has been lauded by fans time and again, as we can definitely take cues from them on how to maintain a relationship for almost four decades and be in love forever! They rejected getting married traditionally, and have been each other's partners from the day they decided to be romantic. They didn't have a pen and paper ceremony but have been quite happy in their relationship which shows in the pictures of the couple from different events and appearances. Hawn has three kids; Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell. Kurt and Goldie welcomed their son Wyatt in 1986. However, Goldie shares her kids Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt and Goldie have acted in many projects together including Overboard where they fall in love with each other just like in real life! In 2015, Hawn's interview with Porter, via US Weekly gave fans an insight into their relationship. Speaking about what they believe in individually and as a couple, Hawn said, “[Kurt] came from three sisters and a very strong family unit. I came from one sister and two parents and a big family unit. That’s what we care about." On the actress' 76th birthday, we take a look at some of her stunning pictures with partner Kurt Russell:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES