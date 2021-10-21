6 Times we fell for ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ star Gong Hyo Jin’s smile

1 / 6

Gong Hyo Jin

Gong Hyo Jin is a South Korean actor born on April 4, 1980. Starting off with modelling in her early days, Gong Hyo Jin then took on smaller roles, eventually building herself up to take acting seriously and pursue it as a career. From movies like ‘Crush and Blush’ to dramas like ‘The Producers’, Gong Hyo Jin continued to rise on the acting ladder with numerous roles. Between a career slump and going back to supporting roles, Gong Hyo Jin did not stop her attempts to be well known. Taking big strides with some of her most popular roles in dramas ‘Master’s Sun’ and ‘It's Okay, That's Love’, she set herself up to be nicknamed as one of the Best Romcom Actresses in the Korean acting industry. Her character portrayal in ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ as a single mother and the owner of a restaurant, reinstated her tag. Often lovely and kind, today we take a look at some of Gong Hyo Jin’s smiling appearances over the years.

Photo Credit : News1