Gong Yoo

Gong Jicheol, more widely known by his stage name Gong Yoo, is a South Korean actor. Born on July 10, 1979, Gong Yoo spiralled to fame with his selective and impactful roles over a 2 decades spanning career. His stage name, an amalgamation of his father and mother’s surnames, has become a staple in the Hallyu universe thanks to his all time beloved presence in the Korean acting industry. Starting off as a video jockey, Gong Yoo made his acting debut with ‘School 4’ as has seen his fame on a continual rise ever since. Moreover, it was his portrayal as a coffee shop owner Choi Hankyul in ‘Coffee Prince’ who gets confused about his sexuality, that skyrocketed his fame. Some of his other noteworthy roles include the movies ‘Train to Busan’, ‘The Age of Shadows’ as well as drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ and his most recent cameo in smash hit ‘Squid Game’. Here are some of our favourite looks from the tall, handsome man who has won our heart.

Photo Credit : News1