The Silent Sea: Introducing the characters of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon & more; PHOTOS

The Silent Sea

A tale set in the future, of eerie tranquility, of despair, of fight and of a world unknown. Netflix’s ‘The Silent Sea’ was released on Christmas Eve, 2021. On December 22, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) the cast and crew of the space-based show greeted the press through a virtual conference. They dished on the story, on the realness of the set as well as the countless hurdles that stood in their way during the making of the show. ‘The Silent Sea’ talks about a dystopian world in 2075 when earth has been desertified. The water resources have reached an all time low. A special team is sent to the Balhae Space Station on the moon, in order to retrieve a specimen and they now have to overcome unending difficulties. Netflix came through with the stage decorated like the surface of the moon, eventually having the cast hoist a flag on it, to signal the start of what we can only guess could become the next big thing.

Photo Credit : Netflix