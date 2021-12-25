The Silent Sea: Introducing the characters of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon & more; PHOTOS

A tale set in the future, of eerie tranquility, of despair, of fight and of a world unknown. Netflix’s ‘The Silent Sea’ was released on Christmas Eve, 2021. On December 22, at 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) the cast and crew of the space-based show greeted the press through a virtual conference. They dished on the story, on the realness of the set as well as the countless hurdles that stood in their way during the making of the show. ‘The Silent Sea’ talks about a dystopian world in 2075 when earth has been desertified. The water resources have reached an all time low. A special team is sent to the Balhae Space Station on the moon, in order to retrieve a specimen and they now have to overcome unending difficulties. Netflix came through with the stage decorated like the surface of the moon, eventually having the cast hoist a flag on it, to signal the start of what we can only guess could become the next big thing.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Gong Yoo plays Han Yoon Jae, the captain of the team.
Bae Doona has challenged the role of Song Ji An, an astrobiologist.
Lee Joon is Ryoo Tae Seok, the chief engineer of the team.
Kim Sun Young plays Hong Gayoung, the doctor of the team.
Lee Mu Saeng has taken on the role of Gong Soo Hyuk who is the head of the security team.
The people behind the creation of 'The Silent Sea'.