6 eye catching PHOTOS of GOT7's maknae Yugyeom that highlight his striking visuals

    Yugyeom posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Beauty in Black!

    Happy Birthday to GOT7's Yugyeom! Kim Yugyeom, popularly known by his real name Yugyeom is a singer-songwriter, dancer and performer. He is GOT7's adorable maknae and one half of its duo sub-unit Jus2. Post GOT7's departure from JYP Entertainment, Yugyeom signed with Jay Park's hip-hop label AOMG. In June this year, Yugyeom released 7 track EP titled 'Point Of View: U' for which he collaborated with hip-hop artists DeVita, Loco, Gray, Jay Park and Punchnello. From debuting in 2014 with GOT7 to now pursuing his solo career, Yugyeom has come a long way and has shown great strength and character in the pursuit of his dreams. On his special day today, we take a look at Yugyeom's best, most eye-catching photos that highlights his striking idol-like visuals.

    Yugyeom pose at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Hot Pink!

    Yugeyom looks amazing in a hot pink top posing at an event.

    Yugyeom posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Dazzling!

    Yugyeom posing in a dazzling jacket at an event.

    Yugyeom posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Sparkling Yellow!

    Yugyeom poses in a sparkling yellow top at an event.

    Yugyeom posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Vision in White!

    Yugyeom looks like a vision in white captured in the middle of a performance.

    Yugyeom posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Superfly, Tie!

    Yugyeom looks smart and dapper posing at an event.

