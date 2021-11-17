6 eye catching PHOTOS of GOT7's maknae Yugyeom that highlight his striking visuals

1 / 6

Beauty in Black!

Happy Birthday to GOT7's Yugyeom! Kim Yugyeom, popularly known by his real name Yugyeom is a singer-songwriter, dancer and performer. He is GOT7's adorable maknae and one half of its duo sub-unit Jus2. Post GOT7's departure from JYP Entertainment, Yugyeom signed with Jay Park's hip-hop label AOMG. In June this year, Yugyeom released 7 track EP titled 'Point Of View: U' for which he collaborated with hip-hop artists DeVita, Loco, Gray, Jay Park and Punchnello. From debuting in 2014 with GOT7 to now pursuing his solo career, Yugyeom has come a long way and has shown great strength and character in the pursuit of his dreams. On his special day today, we take a look at Yugyeom's best, most eye-catching photos that highlights his striking idol-like visuals.

Photo Credit : News1