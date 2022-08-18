PHOTOS: 6 times GOT7’s Yugyeom displayed his flawless selfie game and unique fashion sense

1 / 6

Handsome selfies taken by GOT7's Yugyeom

On January 16, 2014, Yugyeom debuted with K-pop boy group GOT7 with the first EP ‘Got It?’. In 2015, JYP Entertainment in partnership with Youku Tudou, released a mini web drama series titled ‘Dream Knight’ in which the drama featured the GOT7 members as themselves. Over the years, he also took part in creating choreographies for ‘If You Do’ from their EP ‘Mad’, and for ‘Poison’ from their EP ‘Dye’. In 2016, he participated in Mnet's ‘Hit the Stage’, a dance survival show in which idols from different K-pop groups team up with professional dance teams to compete with others, appearing in episodes 9 and 10. He ranked second in episode 9 and won first place during the final. The same year, he began taking part in writing and composing GOT7's songs, debuting as a songwriter with ‘See The Light’ for their ‘Flight Log: Departure’ album. In January 2021, he, along with the other group members, parted ways with JYP Entertainment though remaining as GOT7. Rumors soon followed that Kim would join AOMG. It was then confirmed on February 19 that Yugyeom had officially signed an exclusive contract with AOMG. On June 3, it was announced that he would make a mid-June comeback, his first release as an AOMG artist which also features fellow label mate, Gray. Yugyeom released a 7-track extended play titled ‘Point of View: U’, for which he collaborated with hip-hop artists DeVita, Loco, Gray, Jay Park and Punchnello. On June 22, 2021, he made his debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart at number two with ‘I Want U Around’. Two days later, his first solo EP debuted on the Gaon Album Chart at number 11 and ‘All Your Fault’ featuring Gray debuted on the Gaon Download Chart at number 15.

Photo Credit : Instagram