GOT7’s MARK, JAY B, JACKSON, JINYOUNG, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM and YUGYEOM attend press conference for comeback

The day could not have been any better! Taking charge of owning up to their real selves, MARK, JAY B, JACKSON, JINYOUNG, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM, and YUGYEOM came together once again, with the belief of their fans, as GOT7 released yet another smash hit. Led by the title track ‘NANANA’, the 6 piece record that goes by their own name is filled with their heartfelt sentiments conveyed over self-made beats that disembark from any notions about their return. With the determination to come back as one, the sheer efforts and will to fulfill a long-time promise to their fans IGOT7 (Ahgase), and to zoom past any rumours of their disbandment, GOT7 is here and they will stay. Check out their official photos from the press conference that was held ahead of the album release on May 23.
Photo Credit : GOT7
"We were prepping this since last year, we had this feeling of coming back, so I'm happy that it finally happened." Due to the time difference Mark joined whenever possible through video calls as GOT7 took everyone's votes while taking decisions.
Photo Credit : Warner Music
Taking over most of the responsibilities, JAY B is heavily credited on the album. "I could've done this process [acquiring official GOT7 trademark] through third party, but I just wanted to do it myself, talking and getting a signature from each of the members."
"It was great time. It's been a while and I missed seeing the fans, so it was good to see them", JACKSON about the 'HOMECOMING' FANCON that took place on May 21 and 22.
"The excitement. The nervousness. As we went from early 20s to late 20s, to now almost to the 30s. But this project made us look back and reminded us of when we debuted." JINYOUNG about his feeling while working on the new album.
"Going along with our album's theme of construction, we are inviting fans to our new home and want them to have fun in there", YOUNGJAE about the 'NANANA".
BAMBAM talks about the new album, "It was a time for us to realize that 7 of us needed to be together."
YUGYEOM on being back together, "There definitely was more synergy when we are together as 7 of us, compared to doing solos."
Come and get it, GOT7!
