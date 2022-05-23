GOT7’s MARK, JAY B, JACKSON, JINYOUNG, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM and YUGYEOM attend press conference for comeback

1 / 9

GOT7

The day could not have been any better! Taking charge of owning up to their real selves, MARK, JAY B, JACKSON, JINYOUNG, YOUNGJAE, BAMBAM, and YUGYEOM came together once again, with the belief of their fans, as GOT7 released yet another smash hit. Led by the title track ‘NANANA’, the 6 piece record that goes by their own name is filled with their heartfelt sentiments conveyed over self-made beats that disembark from any notions about their return. With the determination to come back as one, the sheer efforts and will to fulfill a long-time promise to their fans IGOT7 (Ahgase), and to zoom past any rumours of their disbandment, GOT7 is here and they will stay. Check out their official photos from the press conference that was held ahead of the album release on May 23.

Photo Credit : GOT7