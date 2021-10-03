PHOTOS: 6 flamboyant looks of the talented group GOT7

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various performances by the supremely talented group, GOT7

GOT7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP 'Got It?', which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often includes elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing. In late 2014, GOT7 signed with Sony Music Entertainment Japan and ventured into the Japanese market to release their debut Japanese-language single 'Around the World'. They returned to South Korea a month later to release their first full-length studio album Identify, which topped the nation's charts. In 2015, GOT7 released the EPs 'Just Right' and 'Mad', which yielded their most commercially successful single, 'Just Right'. In 2016, they moved into the Japanese market with a full-length Japanese studio album, 'Moriagatteyo', which entered the Oricon Albums Chart at number three. Their fifth Korean EP 'Flight Log: Departure' and their second full-length studio album 'Flight Log: Turbulence' were both chart-toppers, and the 2017 EP 'Flight Log: Arrival' was the third and final part of the group's 'Flight Log series'; at the time it was their highest selling album with more than 300,000 copies sold. In the same year they also released their seventh EP, '7 for 7', featuring the chart-topping single 'You Are'. The album also sold over 300,000 copies. Their eighth EP, 'Eyes On You' was released on March 12, 2018, and has sold over 300,000 copies. Their eleventh EP, 'Dye' was released on April 20, 2020, and has sold over 450,000 copies. The group departed from JYP Entertainment on January 19, 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency.

Photo Credit : News1