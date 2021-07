1 / 9

COME AND GET IT GOT7!

JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, the seven strong pillars of GOT7 as we know it today. They have been together since day 1 of the group and plan on staying together for years to come. With a smash hit start to their career as a group from JYP Entertainment, the group debuted with ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and immediately were recognised for the talent and grit they possess. Being a group with multiple nationalities among its members we’re sure they had their own set of miscommunication, but the boys always stuck together and carried on, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Their fame spanned globally and love was showered from all around as ‘Aghases’ became one for their favourites. Through funnily messing up fanchants to fear of breaking apart on leaving their origin company, the group has grown on an international scale. Creating several group and individual records has become a norm for them. Now, they take further steps as solo artists, in the fields of music, acting, fashion and more. We watch from the sidelines sending our support and love to the members of GOT7.

Photo Credit : JYP Entertainment