PHOTOS: 7 dashing looks of GOT7’s Youngjae that all iGOT7s hold dear to their heart

A mini look book on the various ensembles worn by the birthday boy, GOT7's Youngjae

Choi Young-jae, born on 17 September 1996, professionally known by the mononym Youngjae, is a talented singer-songwriter and actor. He is the main vocalist of the boy group GOT7. Youngjae started dreaming of becoming a singer in his childhood, when he sang with his older brother. When the latter enlisted in the military, he joined a practical music academy in his hometown, Mokpo, to learn more professionally, and in 2011, he won the Vocal Excellence Award at ‘Mokpo Youth Music Festival’. In 2013, JYP Entertainment held a closed audition in the academy and he became a trainee. After one month of training in Seoul, he was added to the project group to form JYP Entertainment’s new boy band. After a total of 7 months of training, he subsequently debuted as the main vocalist of the seven member boy group, with the single ‘Girls Girls Girls’, released on 16 January 2014, from the group's first EP ‘Got It?’. In early times after the debut, Youngjae mentioned his dream was to become a music therapist. He has been writing songs and lyrics under the name 'Ars' since 2016, starting with ‘Rewind’ in GOT7's extended play ‘Flight Log: Departure’. On 25 September 2020, he was cast in Netflix's new sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’, which tells the stories of a group of multicultural students living in a college dorm. The series became available on 18 June 2021, and he sang the homonymous OST for it. With his portrayal of Sam, the son of the CEO of a food chain based in Australia, he drew attention, and was praised for his acting, communication skills, vocalization and pronunciation, which, along with Youngjae's facial expressions, realistically expressed the character's emotions.

Photo Credit : News1