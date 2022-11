Trailer launch

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's much-awaited film, Govinda Naam Mera was launched earlier today at an event in Mumbai. The event was also graced by director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar. The trio has left everyone mighty impressed with their hilarious and refreshing camaraderie. At the trailer launch event, they were seen making heads turn in their stylish avatars.