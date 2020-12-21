Govinda Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor's PHOTOS with his wife Sunita, Tina and Yashvardhan

1 / 8

Check out Govinda's family moments

One of the best actors of Bollywood, Govinda turns a year older today. Fans and followers of the star are pouring birthday wishes and showering love on him. From sharing his iconic dance moments to dapper looks, Govinda is trending all over social media. The actor's journey is Bollywood wasn't as easy ride. He started out as an action and dancing hero and went on to successfully create a mark for himself in the Hindi cinema. The actor has proved he is irreplaceable. His wonderful performances in films like Ilzaam, Raja Babu, Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Life Partner, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are still etched in minds. He often creates buzz due to his appearances on reality shows and more. On the personal side, Govinda is married to Sunita Ahuja. They are parents to Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja. Talking about Govinda's daughter, she made her debut in Bollywood with Second Hand Husband. She is very active on social media and keeps creating buzz. On the other hand, Govinda's son Yashvardhan also aspires to become an actor. Today, on the occasion of Govinda's birthday, let's take a look at his pictures with wife Sunita, daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.

Photo Credit : Tina Ahuja Instagram