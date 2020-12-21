Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Govinda
/
Govinda Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor's PHOTOS with his wife Sunita, Tina and Yashvardhan

Govinda Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor's PHOTOS with his wife Sunita, Tina and Yashvardhan

Govinda turns a year older today. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, take a look at his pictures with wife Sunita, daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.
16742 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out Govinda's family moments

    Check out Govinda's family moments

    One of the best actors of Bollywood, Govinda turns a year older today. Fans and followers of the star are pouring birthday wishes and showering love on him. From sharing his iconic dance moments to dapper looks, Govinda is trending all over social media. The actor's journey is Bollywood wasn't as easy ride. He started out as an action and dancing hero and went on to successfully create a mark for himself in the Hindi cinema. The actor has proved he is irreplaceable. His wonderful performances in films like Ilzaam, Raja Babu, Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Life Partner, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are still etched in minds. He often creates buzz due to his appearances on reality shows and more. On the personal side, Govinda is married to Sunita Ahuja. They are parents to Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja. Talking about Govinda's daughter, she made her debut in Bollywood with Second Hand Husband. She is very active on social media and keeps creating buzz. On the other hand, Govinda's son Yashvardhan also aspires to become an actor. Today, on the occasion of Govinda's birthday, let's take a look at his pictures with wife Sunita, daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.

    Photo Credit : Tina Ahuja Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Familia

    Familia

    How beautiful is this picture of the family!

    Photo Credit : Yashvardhan Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Tina Ahuja Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Daddy's girl

    Daddy's girl

    Tina shares a great bond with her father. She is very active on social media and often shares father and daughter moments on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Tina Ahuja Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Another one!

    Another one!

    Both father and daughter's style is on point.

    Photo Credit : Tina Ahuja Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    With the love of his life

    With the love of his life

    This picture of the couple should be framed.

    Photo Credit : Govinda Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    His favourite people

    His favourite people

    This picture of the actor with his wife and daughter is all about love and happiness.

    Photo Credit : Govinda Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    A throwback pic from his daughter Tina's birthday bash.

    Photo Credit : Govinda Instagram