Govinda's unmissable rare pictures are delightful

Govinda Ahuja, who started off as an action hero in his initial movies like Ilzaam, Khudgaz, Sindoor among others, found his forte in comedy soon with Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi among others. His comic timing and camaraderie with everyone were one of the biggest highlights of his career. Who can forget Salman Khan and Govinda or Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen bromance or for that matter Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in Ek Aur Ek 11? Govinda has been the king of comedy and dance among other titles. Let's admit it, Bollywood dance for us is synonymous with Govinda. The actor gave us some epic dance numbers including UP Wala Thumka, Kisi Disco Mein Jaye, Meri Pant pe Sexy. These songs and their hook steps combined with those raunchy expressions can make any dull party bright. A true blue Bollywood fan (like us) will agree to this! From Partner to Hero No.1 the star has given us many fond memories of Bollywood in its groovy form. Today as the star turns a year older, check out these rare pictures of the superstar.

Photo Credit : picclick