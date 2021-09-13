Reasons Govinda has not been on talking terms with his nephew, Krushna Abhishek

Govinda is one of the most loved actors in India. His millions of fans love him for his work on-screen and have always expressed the feeling of wanting to see him more in the Bollywood movies. Along with being in the news for his performances, Govinda has also been making the headlines for years over his feud with his nephew, Krushna Abhishek. The rift between them became even clearer when Krushna Abhishek (an important cast member of the talkshow, The Kapil Sharma Show) skipped his appearance in the episode where Sunita and Govinda where called as guests. Even though, there have been many assumptions about why the “mama bhaanja” have been fighting, the stories of both their sides is very different. Here are the things Govinda has spoken about, claiming them to be the reason for their fight. Read ahead to know more.
Govinda feels that Krushna Abhishek is “making money by insulting others on television”.
Krushna Abhishek’s comment, “mama rakha hai”, on The Kapil Sharma Show made Govinda very angry and upset.
Govinda revealed that he is used to reading “good, bad, and ugly” things about him but it is “annoying” when a family member makes a “personal interaction public”.
Govinda feels that Krushna Abhishek respects the “good time” of an actor and he too will show Krushna Abhishek when his “time is good”.
Govinda said that he “can’t change” his nature to suit the format of Krushna Abhishek’s show, and even though, he understands that this is Krushna Abhishek’s “personal hazzad”, Govinda “can’t be a part of it”.